Gridin Wins First-Ever Sidney Crosby Trophy

Matvei Gridin's name is now etched alongside one of the greatest in hockey history.

Gridin, the Flames' first-round pick - 28th overall - in 2024, is the inaugural recipient of the Sidney Crosby Trophy as the QMJHL's Rookie of the Year.

The 19-year-old led all rookies in virtually every offensive category, including points goals (36), assists (43), points (79) plus/minus (+31), shots (236), game-winning goals (5), powerplay assists (15) and short-handed goals (4). He also finished first in team scoring for the Shawinigan Cataractes and 12th overall in the QMJHL.

Gridin was held off the scoresheet in only 10 of his 56 regular-season games.

He added 17 points (8G, 9A) in 16 playoff games to round out an impressive rookie campaign.

The Kurgan, Russia native signed his entry level contract with the Flames on July 5, 2024, during the team's annual Prospect Development Camp. He stood out in a big way as one of Calgary's best forwards at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C., and then made another strong impression at Main Training Camp, which included a pair of preseason appearances.

"I thought they were both excellent," Head Coach Ryan Huska said of Gridin and fellow Flames prospect Andrew Basha, who recently won a WHL title and was a runner-up at last week's Memorial Cup. "With Grids, you can see the skill-set. Already - as a young 18-year-old - he’s a man. I almost envision him as a guy that’s going to go away and he’s going to dominate in the Q, and he’s going to come back next year and be in a position to make our team."

And dominate, he did.

With that part of the coach's prophecy now in the rearview mirror, only time will tell what the sublimely skilled winger has in store come the fall.