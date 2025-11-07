Game Day Notebook - 07.11.25

Clap For The Wolfman

His last two starts were vintage Dustin Wolf.

But taking a deeper look at the numbers, the Flames' No.-1 netminder is back and true to form.

Consider that since Oct. 19, Wolf's .920 save percentage ranks fourth among NHL goalies with more than two appearances over that span.

And over his last 120 minutes of hockey, Wolf holds a 1.00 goals-against average, making 59 saves over the course of those victories over the Flyers and Blue Jackets.

Wolf has been good at home all season long, too, posting a .930 save percentage over his six starts this season at the Scotiabank Saddledome. In fact the only goalie in the league with a better home-ice figure (over four or more appearances) might take the ice across from him tonight; Chicago's Spencer Knight's home save efficiency is one-thousandth better than Wolf's.

Those positive trends are encouraging, according to the Head Coach.

"The first four games of the year, I don't think he was at his greatest," Ryan Huska admitted Friday morning. "Since then, I think he's been the normal guy.

"You can look at a little consistency from time to time in his play, but the majority of the time, he's been back to the way he was last year."

As good as Wolf has been lately, defenceman Rasmus Andersson said Friday that as a team, there's been renewed focus on enabling the young netminder to have a clearer view of the action in front of him, too.

"Wolfie's been good. We're letting him see the puck a little bit more than we did at start of the year," Andersson said. "We try to box out a little bit more and, you know, be in lanes and block some shots and then when he has to make a save, he's made the save.

"He’s been unbelievable lately but I think as a team too, we've done a better job at letting him see the puck."