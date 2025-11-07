5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

1. Seeking A Streak

More of the same, please!

The vibes were immaculate, and the Nazem Kadri celebration was on two nights ago in Calgary's 5-1 win over Columbus and tonight, the group will look for more of the same as they host Chicago at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

The Flames have two wins on the spin, they've outscored their opponents 10-2 in their past 120 minutes of home-ice hockey, and Head Coach Ryan Huska figures his group is starting to show signs of the form that got them ever so close to a post-season berth last spring.

"They’re starting to do some things that are more indicative of a winning team," he said following Wednesday's win. "I still think we have a ways to go, but that’s a few areas, for sure, a huge step in the right direction.

"One penalty, tonight, again. You give yourself a chance to win games when you’re disciplined like that."

It's no secret that the team struggled to light the lamp over the first weeks of the campaign but things are sure trending upward, especially here at home.

And they're spreading the offence around at the 'Dome, too. Calgary's last 12 home goals have come off the sticks of eight different skaters, with Blake Coleman (three goals), Kadri and Adam Klapka (two each) all factoring in on multiple occasions during that span.

Coleman - a 30-goal man two seasons ago - leads the team with a half-dozen bingos, while at the other end of the rink, Dustin Wolf and Devin Cooley have combined to surrender only two goals (plus a pesky empty-netter in Nashville) over their last 160 minutes of playing time.

But still, it's early November. And the Flames still find themselves propping up their Western Conference rivals in the standings.

Huska and his group are mindful of that, and aware as well that the short-term focus, that 'task at hand' mentality that they adopted last winter, will serve as the right mindset to have if indeed, they're to rattle off a few more victories over the coming days.

"We’re very much in a ‘Whatever our next game up is’ mentality right now," Huska said "We have to try to catch the team that’s in front of us.

"That’s our mindset. That’s the way we have to be right now."