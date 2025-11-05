Game Day Notebook - 05.11.25

Naz's Night

Nazem Kadri's teammates are eager to celebrate his achievement, too.

The team wore commemorative t-shirts and caps around the dressing room Wednesday morning, and they'll all be on hand bench-side when the ceremony takes place tonight.

Defenceman MacKenzie Weegar said Wednesday that since arriving in Calgary, he's gotten close with Kadri and his family, and he's looking forward to honouring him this evening.

"He should be absolutely super-proud, not too many guys get the opportunity, get to 1,000 games," Weegar said. "I like to think I've been around quite a while, and I've only got to celebrate two other guys, so it doesn't happen too often. He's done it the hard way, you know, he hasn't taken a day off. He's done a lot on the ice, but he's done a lot off the ice, I think as well, which just shows what kind of guy he is. Just a genuine guy.

"He’s taking it all in, I’m sure he's enjoying the moment. But to be a part of it, it's special. I can't wait to see it tonight."

It's a big moment. Consider that Kadri will become just the 13th Flame ever to play his 1,000th game with the club.

Weegar and his teammates will be on hand, too, if the emotions well up during this evening's ceremony.

And on hand to help try and cap off the evening with two points in the standings.

"I hope to see a couple tears, for him tonight and see the softer side of him a little bit," Weegar joked. "It'll be fun. I guess what we can do as teammates is go out there and play as hard as we can and get the two points for him.

"I think that's what will make him the most happy is, you know, after the game he gets to celebrate with his friends and family, after a big win.