Nazem Kadri will play his much anticipated 1,000th game tonight.

It’s a momentous milestone for the Flames forward, his family, friends, organization and, of course, his teammates - including good pal and often linemate Jonathan Huberdeau.

“It’s a special day and I’m excited to be part of it,” Huberdeau told Flames.com.

"Whenever 1,000 game happens around the league, it’s always a special day, a special moment,” he continued. “I think it's not easy to get 1,000 games in this league. And, you know, obviously, Naz deserves everything.

“It’s going to be special day for him and his family. We had the chance to live Backs’ 1,000th last year, and then this year we get Naz. So, it's pretty cool … I think that means a lot for us.”

Kadri joins an elite fraternity of players who have hit the lofty mark, becoming the 411th to achieve the feat.

“I think to get 1,000 games, you need to have a good work ethic and be a guy that works hard every day,” said Huberdeau. “It’s pretty remarkable.”

Huberdeau will skate in his 922nd game tonight when Kadri is honoured, within striking distance of the mark himself.

“Yeah, it's getting close,” he said. “I mean, obviously, you think about it a little bit, but when it's closer, I think it's gonna get more exciting. And obviously there's a lot you have to plan - your family, your friends and stuff.”

“I'm sure Naz has been thinking about it since the beginning of the year, and it's just a cool time. I'm just gonna enjoy watching him. That’s gonna be pretty cool to see him on the ice with his family. I think it's pretty emotional for him, and hopefully I'm going to be there one day.”

Coming off a win in Philly Sunday to end their last road trip, the Flames will be looking to build momentum and get another win tonight after Kadri is celebrated in a pre-game ceremony on the ice, a nice little shot in the arm for the club before puck drop.

“I think it is,” agreed Huberdeau, who scored two goals in the victory Sunday. “A big win in Philly, and then coming back home, and it's going to be a great night for Naz, and obviously we want to play for him in the game.

“Being back at home, 1,000 games - the atmosphere is going to be great. And, hopefully, we can get a win for Naz.”