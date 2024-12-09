Future Watch Update - 09.12.24

OHL
Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
17 goals, 21 assists, 38 points in 29 games
With four games left before the holiday break, Battaglia and the Frontenacs sit one point back of Oshawa for first place in the OHL's East Division.
Henry Mews - Defence - Ottawa 67's
7 goals, 27 assists, 34 points in 27 games
Mews takes a five-game point streak into the new week after posting multi-assist efforts Friday at Oshawa and Saturday, in a 6-1 victory over Sarnia.
He had one helper Sunday in a 5-4 overtime setback in Barrie.
Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
17 goals, 21 assists, 38 points in 27 games
Safe to say, Misa is on fire.
He's riding a 12-game point streak, buoyed by two-goal performances Wednesday versus Guelph and Friday at Niagara.
Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
10 goals, 24 assists, 34 points in 25 games
Parekh was added to Canada's World Junior camp roster last week, and in the days since the news, he put up a pair of multi-point games, including a two-goal effort Sunday at Windsor.
