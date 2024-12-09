Future Watch Update - 09.12.24

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

6 goals, 11 assists, 17 points in 29 games

Jamieson chipped in offensively as the league-leading Silvertips won three games in as many nights over the weekend.

He had a helper Friday in a 4-1 win over Kelowna, then two more Saturday night in a 4-1 victory versus Seattle.

Jamieson and the 'Tips closed out the week with a 3-0 shutout win Sunday at Wenatchee.

They hold a nine-point lead atop the WHL's overall standings.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars

9 goals, 9 assists, 18 points in 26 games

Laing had a big night Saturday, scoring twice, adding an assist and earning first star honours as the Cougars doubled up Kamloops 6-3.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

3 goals, 12 assists, 15 points in 19 games

Lipinski was the overtime hero on the road Friday in Tri-City, scoring twice, including the extra-time decider, in a 3-2 victory.

He had an assist in each game Saturday and Sunday, as Vancouver split a two-game series at Portland.