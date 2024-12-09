Future Watch Update - 09.12.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

241209_FW
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
7 goals, 13 assists, 20 points in 18 games

Basha returned to the Tigers lineup Saturday night after being sidelined for a month with an injury.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points in 27 games

Hurtig was named to the Swedish entry at the upcoming World Juniors in Ottawa this past week, and helped the Hitmen score a weekend split in Prince Albert and Saskatoon over the weekend.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
6 goals, 11 assists, 17 points in 29 games

Jamieson chipped in offensively as the league-leading Silvertips won three games in as many nights over the weekend.

He had a helper Friday in a 4-1 win over Kelowna, then two more Saturday night in a 4-1 victory versus Seattle.

Jamieson and the 'Tips closed out the week with a 3-0 shutout win Sunday at Wenatchee.

They hold a nine-point lead atop the WHL's overall standings.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars
9 goals, 9 assists, 18 points in 26 games

Laing had a big night Saturday, scoring twice, adding an assist and earning first star honours as the Cougars doubled up Kamloops 6-3.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
3 goals, 12 assists, 15 points in 19 games

Lipinski was the overtime hero on the road Friday in Tri-City, scoring twice, including the extra-time decider, in a 3-2 victory.

He had an assist in each game Saturday and Sunday, as Vancouver split a two-game series at Portland.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
17 goals, 21 assists, 38 points in 29 games

With four games left before the holiday break, Battaglia and the Frontenacs sit one point back of Oshawa for first place in the OHL's East Division.

Henry Mews - Defence - Ottawa 67's
7 goals, 27 assists, 34 points in 27 games

Mews takes a five-game point streak into the new week after posting multi-assist efforts Friday at Oshawa and Saturday, in a 6-1 victory over Sarnia.

He had one helper Sunday in a 5-4 overtime setback in Barrie.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
17 goals, 21 assists, 38 points in 27 games

Safe to say, Misa is on fire.

He's riding a 12-game point streak, buoyed by two-goal performances Wednesday versus Guelph and Friday at Niagara.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
10 goals, 24 assists, 34 points in 25 games

Parekh was added to Canada's World Junior camp roster last week, and in the days since the news, he put up a pair of multi-point games, including a two-goal effort Sunday at Windsor.

For more on Parekh's Team Canada camp nod, read more from our Alex Medina here.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
15 goals, 17 assists, 32 points in 27 games

Gridin, the QMJHL's November Rookie of the Month, now has 12 goals for the Cataractes since Nov. 2.

His shining moment of the week came Friday versus Drummondville, where he scored twice, then added the shootout winner before being named the game's first star.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
6 goals, 21 assists, 27 points in 24 games

Morin and the Wildcats picked up two wins over the weekend, the most recent of which coming in the form of a 3-2 triumph over their provincial rivals from Saint John.

Moncton holds a five-point lead atop the QMJHL's Eastern Conference.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points in 18 games

Hoskin skated in Friday's 3-2 OT win at Air Force, but was not in the lineup for the back end of the two-game set Saturday.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 15 games

Littler picked up an assist Saturday, helping North Dakota earn a two-game sweep at Miami (Ohio).

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
4-4-0 record, 2.34 GAA, .906 save percentage, 1 SO

Sergeev remains out of the Penn State lineup due to injury; the Nittany Lions fell twice at Ohio State Thursday and Friday.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
9 goals, 9 assists, 18 points in 16 games

Suniev had an assist Saturday as the Minutemen blanked Boston University 4-0.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
0 goals, 7 assists, 7 points in 12 games

Boltmann had two assists Friday against New Hampshire, then one more helpeer Saturday in a 4-3 win over Brown.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.30 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
5-4-0, 2.58 GAA, .927 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 5.30 GAA, .825 save percentage

