Zayne Parekh is on a 'mission.'

The 2024 Flames first rounder was announced Friday as a late add to Canada’s National Junior Team Selection Camp, replacing Harrison Brunicke, after initially being left off the roster earlier this week.

When it comes to earning a spot to represent your country, there's always plenty of motivation. But that said, Parekh has even more incentive now to show what he's got to make the final roster.

“It was a bittersweet feeling for sure,” he said. “Especially early in the week I was a bit devastated when I was left off but they have given me a shot and I’m going to run with it now and prove people wrong.

“That’s the mindset, I know what I am capable of and want to show everyone what I am capable of; go out and prove some people wrong in the process of it.”

Earlier in the day, Flames head coach Ryan Huska was asked for his thoughts on Parekh being added in his media availability after the Flames practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“It’s such a cool program for him to have a chance to be there,” Huska said. “I think it’s an honour to represent your country even if it is just the camp to start with. I would like to see him go there on a mission. Initially you weren’t there, you can prove some people wrong and I’d like to see him do that.

“The one thing in those short tournament events that you always look for is that one person on the ice that is going to be a difference maker for you both ways so it’ll be a good challenge for him to show them you can play both sides of the puck.”