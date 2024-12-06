'Prove Some People Wrong'

Parekh has extra motivation to make Team Canada

parekh1
By Alex Medina
@alex_medina5 CalgaryFlames.com

Zayne Parekh is on a 'mission.'

The 2024 Flames first rounder was announced Friday as a late add to Canada’s National Junior Team Selection Camp, replacing Harrison Brunicke, after initially being left off the roster earlier this week.

When it comes to earning a spot to represent your country, there's always plenty of motivation. But that said, Parekh has even more incentive now to show what he's got to make the final roster.

“It was a bittersweet feeling for sure,” he said. “Especially early in the week I was a bit devastated when I was left off but they have given me a shot and I’m going to run with it now and prove people wrong.

“That’s the mindset, I know what I am capable of and want to show everyone what I am capable of; go out and prove some people wrong in the process of it.”

Earlier in the day, Flames head coach Ryan Huska was asked for his thoughts on Parekh being added in his media availability after the Flames practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“It’s such a cool program for him to have a chance to be there,” Huska said. “I think it’s an honour to represent your country even if it is just the camp to start with. I would like to see him go there on a mission. Initially you weren’t there, you can prove some people wrong and I’d like to see him do that.

“The one thing in those short tournament events that you always look for is that one person on the ice that is going to be a difference maker for you both ways so it’ll be a good challenge for him to show them you can play both sides of the puck.”

parekh2

The 18-year-old brings a new dynamic to the mix of defenders vying for an opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf, his offensive prowess on full display this season with Saginaw with eight goals and 30 points in 23 tilts.

After getting a taste of the international stage a few years ago at the U-17’s, he’s hungry for more.

“That (U-17’s) was one of the highlights of the season for me,” Parekh said. “To put on that sweater and wear that logo, there’s no better feeling especially as a kid growing up wanting to play for Team Canada and want be a part of these events.

“Whenever you get the chance to wear the logo, you live out your own dreams.”

The calls and messages came rushing in for Parekh after the news broke, with everyone in his corner pulling for him to make the squad for the tourney that kicks off on Boxing Day.

“I got messages from (Director of Player Development) Ray Edwards, Conny (Craig Conroy) and Brownie (Mental Performance Specialist, Matt Brown) all saying the same to just go in there with a good mindset and prove everyone wrong. I’m going to take it and run with it," he said. “My brothers were so excited, too. Those two are the people that support me the most and had the same message. The whole family is super excited but I don’t know if anyone was more excited than my brothers.”

