Flames To Host CAF Appreciation night

The Calgary Flames are pleased to host Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024 when the Flames take on the Arizona Coyotes at the Scotiabank Saddledome. This year marks the 18th annual celebration of service members within the Canadian Armed Forces all while raising funds for the Calgary Military Family Resource Centre (CMFRC) and the official charity of the Canadian Armed Forces; Support our Troops.

“This is a game we mark on our calendars every year. It is an honour and a privilege to be able to host members of the Canadian Armed Forces at a Calgary Flames game and in the Scotiabank Saddledome,” says John Bean, President and CEO, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. “Not only does this allow us to show our appreciation for the service and sacrifice our service people and their families make, it also provides a platform for our fans to do the same.”

The Calgary Flames will welcome over 400 Canadian Armed Forces members and their families from units across Southern Alberta to the Scotiabank Saddledome. 2024 marks 100 years of service for the Royal Canadian Air Force as a distinct military element. The evening will begin with a ceremonial face-off saluting two outstanding members from the Royal Canadian Air Force. A CF-18 Pilot at 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron in Cold Lake, Captain Kathryn Guenther and a 23-year member of the RCAF, Master Warrant Officer Chris Downey. The national anthems will feature performances from the official singing voice of the Calgary Flames, George Canyon along with Master Sailor, Brandi Sidoryk from the His Majesty’s Ship Tecumseh and a ceremonial flag party from 41 Canadian Brigade Group. Members of the Calgary Cadets will be on hand to help with a special flag ceremony as part of the Canadian National anthem.

Limited edition Calgary Flames apparel will be for sale at the Calgary Team Store locations with proceeds to be directed to Support Our Troops and CMFRC. The Calgary Flames Foundation will also donate a portion of the evening’s Calgary Flames raffle sales. The raffle on January 16th will be a 60/40 draw, continuing the tradition of 60/40 draws on Tuesday night Flames home games.