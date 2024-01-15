Flames To Host CAF Appreciation night

This year marks the 18th annual celebration of service members within the Canadian Armed Forces

20240115_Forces
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames are pleased to host Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024 when the Flames take on the Arizona Coyotes at the Scotiabank Saddledome. This year marks the 18th annual celebration of service members within the Canadian Armed Forces all while raising funds for the Calgary Military Family Resource Centre (CMFRC) and the official charity of the Canadian Armed Forces; Support our Troops. 

Click here for tickets!

“This is a game we mark on our calendars every year. It is an honour and a privilege to be able to host members of the Canadian Armed Forces at a Calgary Flames game and in the Scotiabank Saddledome,” says John Bean, President and CEO, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. “Not only does this allow us to show our appreciation for the service and sacrifice our service people and their families make, it also provides a platform for our fans to do the same.”

The Calgary Flames will welcome over 400 Canadian Armed Forces members and their families from units across Southern Alberta to the Scotiabank Saddledome. 2024 marks 100 years of service for the Royal Canadian Air Force as a distinct military element. The evening will begin with a ceremonial face-off saluting two outstanding members from the Royal Canadian Air Force. A CF-18 Pilot at 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron in Cold Lake, Captain Kathryn Guenther and a 23-year member of the RCAF, Master Warrant Officer Chris Downey. The national anthems will feature performances from the official singing voice of the Calgary Flames, George Canyon along with Master Sailor, Brandi Sidoryk from the His Majesty’s Ship Tecumseh and a ceremonial flag party from 41 Canadian Brigade Group. Members of the Calgary Cadets will be on hand to help with a special flag ceremony as part of the Canadian National anthem.

Limited edition Calgary Flames apparel will be for sale at the Calgary Team Store locations with proceeds to be directed to Support Our Troops and CMFRC. The Calgary Flames Foundation will also donate a portion of the evening’s Calgary Flames raffle sales. The raffle on January 16th will be a 60/40 draw, continuing the tradition of 60/40 draws on Tuesday night Flames home games.

20240115_Forces2

All Canadian Armed Forces members will receive a 25% discount for online & in-store purchases at the Calgary Team Store. CAF members will be featured in all in-game promotions along with a special video tribute during a TV timeout. The Support our Troops yellow ribbon decal will be worn by all Calgary Flames staff and media as well as on event rink boards in honour of those who serve and have served. Following the conclusion of the game uniformed military personnel will be welcomed onto the ice where they will receive the opportunity to have a post-game group photo with the team. Since the start of the Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Game over $450,000 has been directed to Support our Troops and the CMFRC.

News Feed

Flames Blueline Finding Consistency, Cohesiveness

'The Chemistry Is There'
Say What - 'Take Advantage Of This'

Say What - 'Take Advantage Of This'
Congrats, Colesy

Congrats, Colesy
Future Watch Update - 15.01.24

Future Watch Update - 15.01.24
Flames Assign Yan Kuznetsov 14.01.24

Flames Assign Yan Kuznetsov
Say What - 'He Was Awesome Again'

Say What - 'He Was Awesome Again'
Flames Sweep Road Trip With 3-1 Win Over Golden Knights

Put It All On Red
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights 13.01.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights
Oesterle's Grandpa Gets Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience

'Once In A Lifetime'
Say What - 'Keep Them On Their Toes'

Say What - 'Keep Them On Their Toes'
5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights 13.01.24

5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

Kylington Returns To Game Action In Wranglers Win

'Pretty Good For A First Game'
Say What - 'He's Got Elite Finishing Skills'

Say What - 'He's Got Elite Finishing Skills'
Sharangovich scores hat-trick as Flames thump Coyotes

'Relative' Ease
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Coyotes 11.01.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Coyotes
Backlund Set To Hit Milestone With Father Jan In The Stands

A Week To Remember
Say What - 'He Did A Good Job'

Say What - 'He Did A Good Job'
5 Things - Flames @ Coyotes 11.01.24

5 Things - Flames @ Coyotes