Flames Sign Defenceman Jake Bean

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed defenceman Jake Bean to a two-year contract.

Bean, a Calgary native, was drafted 13th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2016 NHL Draft and has skated in 197 games throughout his NHL career, split between the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets. The 26-year-old rearguard played in 72 games with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24, scoring four goals and nine assists for 13 points and 32 penalty minutes.

Bean was a member of the 2019 Calder Cup-winning Charlotte Checkers, skating in 15 games during the playoffs while also being selected to the 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie Team. The following season, Bean would go on to win the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s most outstanding defenceman while also being named to the AHL First All-Star Team.

TERM: Two-year

AAV: $1.75M

BORN: Calgary, AB DATE: June 9, 1998

HEIGHT: 6’1” WEIGHT: 191 lbs. SHOOTS: Left