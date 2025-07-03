Flames Re-Sign Morgan Frost

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed centre Morgan Frost to a two-year contract extension.

Frost was acquired by Calgary from Philadelphia on January 31st, 2025 and would skate in 32 games in a Flames sweater, scoring three goals and nine assists for 12 points. The 26-year-old averaged 16:37 of ice time with the Flames to set a new career high.

Frost was a first round pick (27th overall) by Philadelphia in the 2017 NHL Draft. He was an OHL First Team All-Star in both 2018 and 2019 as a member of the Soo Greyhounds before starting his NHL career the following season. In 310 career NHL outings, the Aurora, ON native has scored 54 goals and added 94 assists for 147 points and has had two 40+ point campaigns.