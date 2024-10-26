Flames Mourn The Passing Of Bill Hay

It is with sadness that we learned today of the passing of Bill Hay, former President and CEO of the Calgary Flames.

Mr. Hay will always be remembered as a dedicated family man, a wonderful husband and father. While family was his priority, he made tremendous contributions to the game of hockey in Alberta and across Canada. A Stanley Cup champion on the ice, he also enjoyed great success in hockey’s boardrooms. A great believer in grassroots development for hockey, he left an indelible mark on our sport through his leadership roles with Hockey Canada, the Hockey Hall of Fame, and the Calgary Flames. Today we remember Mr. Hay and the legacy he left behind.

We offer our deepest condolences to Mr. Hay’s family and friends.