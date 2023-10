The Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

- Lucas Ciona (LW)

- Yan Kuznetsov (D)

- Jeremie Poirier (D)

- Dustin Wolf (G)

- Connor Zary (C)

Additionally, forward Sam Honzek has been returned to the Vancouver Giants (WHL).

The Flames now have 30 players remaining in training camp, with two goalies, 10 defencemen, and 18 forwards.