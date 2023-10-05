Training Camp Notebook - 05.10.23

The Flames returned to the ice Thursday morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome, ahead of their final preseason game in Vancouver Friday.
The team ran the following lines and pairings:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman - Cole Schwindt - Walker Duehr
Adam Klapka - Dryden Hunt
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle
Ilya Solovyov - Dennis Gilbert
GOALTENDERS
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
The team also ran power play units during today's skate.
First Unit:
Lindholm - Kadri - Mangiapane
Huberdeau - Andersson
Second Unit:
Dube - Backlund - Ruzicka
Hanifin/Weegar - Coronato
Friday's exhibition clash against the Canucks starts at 8:00 p.m. MT. Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN will have the radio broadcast.