Training Camp Notebook - 05.10.23

The Flames returned to the ice Thursday morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome, ahead of their final preseason game in Vancouver Friday.

The team ran the following lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Cole Schwindt - Walker Duehr

Adam Klapka - Dryden Hunt

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle

Ilya Solovyov - Dennis Gilbert

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

The team also ran power play units during today's skate.

First Unit:

Lindholm - Kadri - Mangiapane

Huberdeau - Andersson

Second Unit:

Dube - Backlund - Ruzicka

Hanifin/Weegar - Coronato

Friday's exhibition clash against the Canucks starts at 8:00 p.m. MT. Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN will have the radio broadcast.