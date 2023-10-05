News Feed

Flames Make Roster Reductions

Remembering Chris Snow

Flames Fall To Oilers

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 04.10.23

Schwindt Getting a Great Opportunity Tonight Against Oilers

Memorial Service Scheduled For Chris Snow

Nickelback To Perform At Heritage Classic

Flames @ Oilers Roster

Flames Make Training Camp Roster Reductions

Training Camp Notebook - 03.10.23

Flames rally to beat Jets in NHL preseason action

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 02.10.23

Flames Dressing Veteran Lineup Tonight Against Winnipeg

Flames vs. Jets Roster

FlamesTV Podcast - Remembering Chris Snow with Blake Coleman

Training Camp Notebook - 01.10.23

'I’ll Never Forget That Smile'

Flames, Hockey Community Mourn Passing Of Chris Snow

Training Camp Notebook - 05.10.23

A quick recap from Thursday's skate at the 'Dome

By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames returned to the ice Thursday morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome, ahead of their final preseason game in Vancouver Friday.

The team ran the following lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Cole Schwindt - Walker Duehr

Adam Klapka - Dryden Hunt

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle

Ilya Solovyov - Dennis Gilbert

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

The team also ran power play units during today's skate. 

First Unit: 

Lindholm - Kadri - Mangiapane 

Huberdeau - Andersson 

Second Unit:

Dube - Backlund - Ruzicka

Hanifin/Weegar - Coronato

Friday's exhibition clash against the Canucks starts at 8:00 p.m. MT. Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN will have the radio broadcast.