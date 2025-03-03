One Out Of Two

Flames drop 2-1 overtime decision to Hurricanes

By Chris Wahl
They scratched and clawed to secure a point.

But their hosts weren't gracious enough to let the Flames leave town with two.

Sebastian Aho scored the decider 3:16 into overtime, giving Carolina a 2-1 victory over Calgary at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

Nazem Kadri helped the Flames secure a point - and move into a tie with the Canucks for the second Western Conference wild card berth - with his third-period slapper.

Carolina controlled the play through a first period that produced no goals, outshooting Calgary 12-1, the Flames' lone shot coming off the stick of Rasmus Andersson from a sharp angle along the goal-line.

But Dustin Wolf answered every challenge between the Calgary pipes, including a nice look from the high slot from Calgary-born Taylor Hall that called for a pad stop. Later, he swallowed up a Brent Burns slapper that made its way to the net through heavy traffic.

Period two was a different story.

The Flames came out flying to start the frame, but could not solve Hurricanes netminder Pyotr Kochetkov on several glorious opportunities - a list that included breakaways for both Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost, the latter featuring a brave poke-check from the Carolina keeper.

Matt Coronato had a couple of looks, too. He was denied on a 2-on-1 rush in the opening minute of the frame, then later on a powerplay, his redirect of a hard Mikael Backlund pass parried away by Kochetkov.

Carolina opened the scoring in the final minute of period two thanks to defenceman Jaccob Slavin, who jumped up into the rush, tapping home a cross-crease feed from Jackson Blake for his sixth goal of the season.

But despite falling behind, the Flames kept moving their feet.

Martin Pospisil drew a tripping penalty, then a minute later Canes forward Sebastian Aho was booked for a hook on Blake Coleman at the side of the Carolina net.

And that proved to be just the bit of good fortune Calgary needed.

With the open space on the two-man advantage, they worked the puck around to the right circle and - just as the first penalty expired - Jonathan Huberdeau set up Kadri for a one-timer that grazed off Kochetkov and sailed into the twine above his right shoulder.

Kadri steps into one on the powerplay to tie up game with 'Canes

From there, the visitors were forced to defend, and they did.

Wolf stopped Dmitry Orlov on a pair of high-velocity opportunities, then Joel Hanley knelt in front of a Seth Jarvis one-timer before shedding the mitts with Andrei Svechnikov on his next shift.

They were forced into further defensive work in the dying minutes of the frame when the Hurricanes were afforded a four-minute powerplay. But thanks to some Wolf saves, and some timely blocks - including a point-blank chance from Slavin that struck a prone Kevin Bahl in the back of the head - the hosts came away empty.

Coleman made one last-gasp defensive effort for good measure, diving back to the side of his net to prevent Jarvis from depositing the puck into the yawning cage with less than 20 seconds left on the clock.

Wolf did his best to extend the game in overtime, stopping a Shayne Gostisbehere effort on an odd-man rush with his blocker hand.

But Aho ended things with 1:44 to play in the extra frame,.

Wolf made 32 saves in goal for Calgary.

Twelve of Kadri's 21 goals this season have come in third periods.

He led the Flames with five shots on goal.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Connor Zary - Morgan Frost - Martin Pospisil

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"We stay in and we fight"

"I thought we played really well"

"We fought right to the end"

"That might have been our best night on the penalty-kill"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 16, CAR 34

Powerplay: CGY 1-4, CAR 0-6

Faceoffs: CGY 49.1%, CAR 50.9%

Blocked Shots: CGY 23, CAR 14

Hits: CGY 25, CAR 12

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 16, CAR 28

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 3, CAR 17

Up Next:

Game Five of this six-game swing is set for Tuesday evening, when Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost make their return to Philadelphia at 5 p.m. MT. The Flames will wrap up the trip Thursday night at 6 p.m. MT in Dallas.

