Say What - 'Fought Right To The End'

Ryan Huska on the 2-1 overtime setback:

"First period, again we weren’t really moving our feet, and the execution wasn’t there in the first. But I thought we got a lot better in the second period, we started to generate a lot more pace with our game and we got some chances. For me, it’s finding a way to stick with it, and I thought the guys did tonight. The penalty-kill at the end of the game was probably the tell for me, that we’re going to come out of it. You go through these stretches in the season when you get into ruts. We’re in one, offensively, right now, but it will turn as long as the work and the compete is still there, and I saw that right until the end today."

On his group's 6-6 effort on the PK:

"That might have been our best night on the penalty-kill this year, so it’s nice that the guys did what they had to do. I thought their sticks were good, they blocked a lot of shots, and then Wolfie was good in there as well."

On how Dustin Wolf helped his teammates get into the game:

"For us, you have to execute with the puck in order for our pace to get where it needs to be. So sometimes, you have to rely on your goaltender - we most definitely did that in the first period - he allowed us to get the legs underneath us and get better as the game went on, and kinda find the emotion in it. He’s part of our team, too, and you need that from him from time to time when your team isn’t having the easiest go, scoring goals. He gave it to us tonight, with a really good effort."