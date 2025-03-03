Say What - 'Fought Right To The End'

Nazem Kadri on the 2-1 overtime decision in Carolina:
"That sums it up, we fought right to the end. Credit to them, they’re a team that has a lot of shot blocks, they do a good job, their sticks are always in lanes. That’s why our shot volume wasn’t there in the first period, they had a lot of blocked opportunities. I’m glad we fought right to the end. We’d like to get two, but that’s a huge point for us."
On getting one point but leaving Raleigh wanting more:
"We’re not satisfied with that, we would have liked to get two. Especially after the first period, we had some great opportunities, some high-danger chances to maybe take the lead. Made some big saves, some big blocks. Unfortunate to lose in OT, but it’s a tough building to come into and get points, and we got one tonight."
On the four-minute penalty-kill late in the third period:
"Crazy ending, for sure. I didn’t realize at first it was a double-minor, I didn’t realize he was bleeding. PK was great tonight. Special teams, I felt like, was great tonight. Certainly helped in getting us that point."