Say What - 'Fought Right To The End'

What was said after Sunday's 2-1 OT loss in Carolina

250302_SayWhat-post
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Nazem Kadri on the 2-1 overtime decision in Carolina:

"That sums it up, we fought right to the end. Credit to them, they’re a team that has a lot of shot blocks, they do a good job, their sticks are always in lanes. That’s why our shot volume wasn’t there in the first period, they had a lot of blocked opportunities. I’m glad we fought right to the end. We’d like to get two, but that’s a huge point for us."

On getting one point but leaving Raleigh wanting more:

"We’re not satisfied with that, we would have liked to get two. Especially after the first period, we had some great opportunities, some high-danger chances to maybe take the lead. Made some big saves, some big blocks. Unfortunate to lose in OT, but it’s a tough building to come into and get points, and we got one tonight."

On the four-minute penalty-kill late in the third period:

"Crazy ending, for sure. I didn’t realize at first it was a double-minor, I didn’t realize he was bleeding. PK was great tonight. Special teams, I felt like, was great tonight. Certainly helped in getting us that point."

"We fought right to the end"

Rasmus Andersson on the OT loss:

"Good fight. The second and third period - especially the second - I thought we played really well. Third period was a little weird … a lot of special teams. Managed to get one on the powerplay, and didn’t let one in on the PK. Little frustrating overtime. Probably should have shot that and then, you know, getting caught out there for three minutes almost, that’s not a recipe for success. We’ll take the one point, but it feels like we should have two."

On finding their stride after 20 minutes:

"We obviously didn’t really have any shots in the first, but we know they’re a team that shoots from everywhere. Once we settled in a little bit in the second, I thought we dominated the second. Third period - as I said - was back-and-forth. OT - if I shoot that - maybe it goes in. Maybe it doesn’t and they score anyways. A little frustrating end."

On breaking their scoring drought in the third period:

"We were joking in the dressing room before the third that the ninth period is the charm, and we managed to get one. Huge for our powerplay to step up there."

"I thought we played really well"

Dustin Wolf on his group's persistence:

"That’s our group. We stay in and we fight, doesn’t matter what the shots are. That’s our team to a T. We don’t give up, we’re never out of anything. Just couldn’t find that second one."

On the overtime goal:

"I thought he was far enough out for me to get that one. It’s frustrating. I was trying to do my job to the best of my ability all game, one shot beats ya and that finishes it. That was frustrating. Tip your cap to that guy, it’s a good release. We should be able to figure out how to get that last point. We’re gonna make sure we do that in Philly."

On the late penalty-kill in the third period:

"Four-minute high-stick is not the most ideal, in the last five minutes, but credit to our kill, they were terrific out there. Bahler blocked one with the back of his head, he’s a warrior out there. That sums up our team, right there. Doesn’t matter how you get the job done, as long as you get it done. At some point, these tough times to score goals are gonna flip, and we’re gonna score plenty."

Ryan Huska on the 2-1 overtime setback:

"First period, again we weren’t really moving our feet, and the execution wasn’t there in the first. But I thought we got a lot better in the second period, we started to generate a lot more pace with our game and we got some chances. For me, it’s finding a way to stick with it, and I thought the guys did tonight. The penalty-kill at the end of the game was probably the tell for me, that we’re going to come out of it. You go through these stretches in the season when you get into ruts. We’re in one, offensively, right now, but it will turn as long as the work and the compete is still there, and I saw that right until the end today."

On his group's 6-6 effort on the PK:

"That might have been our best night on the penalty-kill this year, so it’s nice that the guys did what they had to do. I thought their sticks were good, they blocked a lot of shots, and then Wolfie was good in there as well."

On how Dustin Wolf helped his teammates get into the game:

"For us, you have to execute with the puck in order for our pace to get where it needs to be. So sometimes, you have to rely on your goaltender - we most definitely did that in the first period - he allowed us to get the legs underneath us and get better as the game went on, and kinda find the emotion in it. He’s part of our team, too, and you need that from him from time to time when your team isn’t having the easiest go, scoring goals. He gave it to us tonight, with a really good effort."

"That might have been our best night on the penalty-kill"

Related Content

One Out Of Two

CGY at CAR | Recap

News Feed

One Out Of Two

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Hurricanes

5 Things - Flames @ Hurricanes

Say What - 'Didn't Play Very Well'

Flames Fall To Panthers

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Panthers

5 Things - Flames @ Panthers

Practice Notebook - 28.02.25

Say What - 'Just Couldn't Get One'

Flames Blanked By Bolts

Say What - 'Know What We Need To Do'

Coleman Set For 600th NHL Game

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Lightning

'He's Handled Things Very Well'

5 Things - Flames @ Lightning

Say What - 'One For One'

Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Bahl Returns To Blueline