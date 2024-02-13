Flames Foundation, APPLE Schools Team Up

The Flames Foundation has teamed up with APPLE Schools to support student health in southern Alberta with a $750,000 donation. To celebrate this partnership Calgary Flames players will visit two Calgary schools on Wednesday, Feb. 14th to promote heart healthy youth.

Time: 1:15 p.m.

Location: Douglas Harkness School – 6203 24 Ave NE

Players: MacKenzie Weegar and Walker Duehr

Time: 1:15 p.m.

Location: Rundle School – 4120 Rundlehorn Dr. NE

Players: Jonathan Huberdeau and Connor Zary

APPLE (A Project Promoting Healthy Living for Everyone) Schools, a charitable organization focused on promoting health and well-being in schools, is teaming up with the Flames Foundation to expand its vision and reach school communities in southern Alberta.

With the support of the Flames Foundation, APPLE Schools can expand its reach to four new schools in the southern Alberta region. This includes two schools in Medicine Hat, Ross Glen Elementary and Vincent Massey School, as well as Rundle School and Douglas Harkness School in Calgary. This four-year partnership will fund the addition of a School Health Facilitator in each school, as well as APPLE Schools expertise and mentorship, resources, and school-specific action plan development to build and create a unique health culture for each school community.

"Our partnership with the Calgary Flames Foundation is a testament to their dedication to making a meaningful difference in their school communities,” says Jenn Flynn, Executive Director at APPLE Schools. "Their generous donation and collaborative support will significantly contribute to the expansion of our initiatives, reaching even more students, educators, and families across the province.”

The collaboration between the two organizations will enhance the implementation of comprehensive school health programs that empower students, educators, and parents to make healthier choices. These initiatives promote lifelong well-being, emphasizing nutrition, physical activity, and self-awareness.

For over 15 years, APPLE Schools has dedicated itself to enhancing the well-being of Canadian students through a research-backed school health model. Over 33,000 students annually have benefited from its support, acquiring lifelong healthy habits, and nurturing their mental well-being. HundrED, a Helsinki-based organization focused on global educational innovations, recently honoured APPLE Schools as one of the top 100 innovations worldwide based on its impactful and scalability in the educational landscape.

"The Calgary Flames Foundation is dedicated to helping kids play and prosper,” says Candice Goudie, Executive Director of the Flames Foundation. “This partnership will result in meaningful change in the lives of young people through sustained support in a school setting. We are honoured to support the work being done in APPLE Schools to create healthy youth and adults."

“We are grateful to have school health facilitators in two Calgary Board of Education schools, as a result of the APPLE Schools and Calgary Flames Foundation partnership.Physical, mental, social, and emotional health are the precursors to a student’s academic achievements.This partnership provides students with access to resources and programming that support their overall well-being and will help them to thrive in school,” says Gary Strother, Chief Superintendent of Schools, Calgary Board of Education.

About APPLE Schools

APPLE Schools is an innovative school-focused health promotion initiative. It improves the lives of over 30,000 students annually in 97 schools in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and the Northwest Territories, as well as future plans to support schools in Ontario. The project supports healthy eating, physical activity, and mental health by implementing the comprehensive school health model.

About The Flames Foundation

The Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. Since inception the Flames Foundation has been working to help kids play and prosper and has donated over $60 million to southern Alberta charities.