Flames Get Point In OT Setback

Sharangovich, Pachal score in 3-2 OT setback

By Chris Wahl
Leon Draisaitl scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, as the Oilers forced the Flames to settle for a point in the season finale of the Battle of Alberta.

Yegor Sharangovich and Brayden Pachal both marked their return to the Calgary lineup with goals, Nazem Kadri had two assists, but Draisaitl's late third-period marker forced extra time, before his overtime marker ended the contest, 3-2 in the Oilers' favour, at Rogers Place.

The Flames got just the start they wanted, forcing the Oilers to defend right off the opening face-off.

That strong start paid dividends 4:32 into the game. Kadri strode down the right wing and launched a puck goalward that hit Edmonton starter Calvin Pickard in the right pad. The rebound landed right on Sharangovich’s stick, and the winger made no mistake, depositing the disc into the yawning cage for his 13th goal of the season.

Sharky gobbles up a rebound to put the Flames in front

Jonathan Huberdeau and Morgan Frost had quality chances later in the period; Huberdeau’s wrist shot from the left circle zipped over top of the cross bar while at the buzzer, a sharp-angled effort from Frost was swallowed by Pickard.

At the other end, Flames netminder Dustin Wolf - making his Battle of Alberta debut - was forced into a pair of dangerous saves off the Oilers’ top line. First, he snagged a backhand effort from Vasily Podkolzin after he was sprung in free on a pass from Leon Draisaitl.

Wolf then stoned Draisaitl on a 2-on-1 rush in the final minute, staying true to the shooter and making a quick, right pad save.

Calgary’s fourth line kept up the pressure, and kept up the memo of crashing the Edmonton net, too. Kevin Rooney accepted a pass from linemate Adam Klapka in the low slot at the three-minute mark, forcing Pickard to make a quick stop.

Rooney returned the favour later in the period after Klapka airmailed a dump-in into the left corner. Rooney turned and centred to Klapka, who redirected the puck on goal, but Pickard got down just quickly enough to make a left pad stop and keep the Flames lead at one goal.

The hosts answered back through their top line, Viktor Arvidsson converting on a one-timer at 16:20.

Undaunted, the Flames came close to reclaiming the lead in the final minute. Mikael Backlund sprung Joel Farabee in alone from the Edmonton blue line, but Farabee was stopped not once, but twice by Pickard before a post-whistle fracas ensued in the Oilers zone, leading to a Calgary powerplay.

The third period was just as tense as the first two, both sides not giving much in terms of high-danger opportunities or sustained offensive pressure.

But the Flames found a breakthrough off the rush just shy of the eight-minute mark. Kadri carried the puck in on left wing, then spotted a trailing Pachal in the high slot. Pachal marked his return to the lineup with a picture-perfect shot on Pickard's glove side, sniping his third goal of the season to put the visitors back in front by a 2-1 scoreline.

Pachal puts Flames up 2-1

Draisaitl tied the game at 2-2 with his 50th goal of the season with 3:12 remaining in regulation time.

That goal forced extra time, and in the overtime frame, Draisaitl played hero, snapping home his second goal of the night at 2:23 to give Edmonton the extra point.

Wolf made 26 saves in the Calgary crease.

Kadri's first-period assist was the 700th point of his NHL career.

Centre Morgan Frost competed in his 300th NHL game Saturday.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf (starter)

Dan Vladar

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Oilers 29.03.25

Photos by Getty Images. Walk-ins and warmups by Alex Medina

They Said It:

Coming soon.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 28, EDM 29

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, EDM 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 42.9%, EDM 57.1%

Blocked Shots: CGY 21, EDM 19

Hits: CGY 19, EDM 18

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 21, EDM 26

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 9, EDM 9

Up Next:

The team will travel to Colorado Sunday ahead of a date with the Avalanche Monday night (6:30 p.m. MT / Prime). The three-game trip wraps up Tuesday evening in Salt Lake City.

