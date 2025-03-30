Say What - 'One Point's One Point'

Mikael Backlund on the OT loss in Edmonton:

"It’s tough. Thought we played a solid game, turned it over a little too much in the end, which (let) them get a little momentum after we scored the 2-1 goal. We need two points, so yeah, it’s frustrating that we couldn’t close this one out."

On trying to contain Leon Draisaitl:

"You’ve got to give him credit, he’s a good player. You could tell he was fresh coming back from his injury. He made some good plays, and that was unfortunately the difference tonight."

On moving forward to Monday in Colorado:

"We gotta move on. Next game is our biggest game. We’ve got to find a way to get two points our next game in Colorado, that’s been our whole mindset here down the stretch every game. We’ve got to turn the page quick. That’s what the boys did on their (last) road trip, too, after losing three in a row, found a way to win four in a row. So that’s what we’ve got to do again."