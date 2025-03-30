Say What - 'One Point's One Point'

Mikael Backlund on the OT loss in Edmonton:

"It’s tough. Thought we played a solid game, turned it over a little too much in the end, which (let) them get a little momentum after we scored the 2-1 goal. We need two points, so yeah, it’s frustrating that we couldn’t close this one out."

On trying to contain Leon Draisaitl:

"You’ve got to give him credit, he’s a good player. You could tell he was fresh coming back from his injury. He made some good plays, and that was unfortunately the difference tonight."

On moving forward to Monday in Colorado:

"We gotta move on. Next game is our biggest game. We’ve got to find a way to get two points our next game in Colorado, that’s been our whole mindset here down the stretch every game. We’ve got to turn the page quick. That’s what the boys did on their (last) road trip, too, after losing three in a row, found a way to win four in a row. So that’s what we’ve got to do again."

Brayden Pachal on the overtime setback:

"It’s tough, we kinda blew it at the end there. These two points are the most important thing this time of year, in the race that we’re in. It’s disappointing to lose that one tonight."

On what led to the Edmonton comeback:

"I think we played well, and then we just kinda started sitting back again, and that’s when they took control and started getting more chances on our net."

On his third-period goal:

"I think it was just kind of a broken play, Naz tried to make a play into the slot and it squeezed out to me. There was a lot of traffic, so I just tried to get it through, get it on the net. Happened to find its way in."

Nazem Kadri on the 3-2 OT loss to the Oilers:

"It’s definitely not easy, but what are you going to do? A good player makes a couple nice shots, yeah it’s unfortunate."

On his team getting chances in overtime:

"We did, that’s kinda how it goes. You trade a couple chances here and there, it just comes down to who can get that bounce. Fortunately for them, that was on their side tonight."

On his team's performance overall:

"I really liked our game, actually. Felt like we really didn’t give up a whole lot either. You know, it sucks not to come out with two points, but one point’s one point."

Ryan Huska on the 3-2 overtime loss:

"I thought we were OK, would probably be the way I’d put it. I thought we had some guys that had good nights, Naz - played hard again tonight for us and was the guy that was generating. I felt like the overall pace of our game wasn’t as good as the night before."

On the Edmonton overtime winner:

"We lost the guy down low. Good players are good shooters, we can’t leave that player a position to shoot the puck."

On Pachal and Sharangovich returning to the lineup and scoring:

"You don’t expect Brayden to come in and score a goal - it was a big goal for us at the time for sure - I thought he came in and did a really good job for us, and you could say the same for Sharan. We talked this afternoon about Naz is kinda driving his line; Yegor didn’t have to be the guy that had to get it going, he just had to compete. I thought he was better for us tonight."

