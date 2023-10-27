Flames fall to Blues

Two goals 2:01 apart in the first period proved decisive as the St. Louis Blues skated away with a 2-0 decision over the Flames Thursday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Joel Hofer turned aside 26 shots for the guests to earn his first career NHL shutout, as Calgary fell to 2-5-1 on the campaign.

The hosts owned the best chance of the early stages when just after the six-minute mark, Andrew Mangiapane spun at the right circle, then fired a puck cross-ice to Blake Coleman, forcing Hofer into a quick lateral movement across his crease to make the stop.

St. Louis opened the scoring at the 11:23 mark of the opening frame, when forward Kasperi Kapanen was sprung in alone on a shorthanded breakaway. Kapanen lifted the puck into the top corner for his first goal of the season.

Defenceman Nick Leddy added a second goal for the visitors just over two minutes later, as he slapped a puck from the left point found its way in through traffic.

Jacob Markstrom made eight saves in the opening frame, his best coming with his left pad after Blues forward Jordan Kyrou was sprung in behind the the defence on a breakaway. Markstrom then swallowed up Robert Thomas' rebound effort seconds later to maintain the 2-0 scoreline.