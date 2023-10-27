News Feed

FlamesTV Podcast - 'You've Got to Earn It'

Flames fall to Blues

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues - 26.10.23

By the Numbers - NHL Heritage Classic

Say What - 'Getting Lots of Opportunities'

Solovyov earns NHL call-up ahead of Blues clash

'It's A Big Day For My Family'
Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov

5 Things - Flames vs. Blues 26.10.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Blues
Jeremie Poirier To Undergo Surgery

Say What - 'Their Powerplay Was Better Than Ours'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Drop 3-1 Decision

Flames Fall to Rangers

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Rangers

Flames preach teamwork ahead of Tuesday test versus Rangers

'Go Out There And Play'
Say What - 'Going To Be A Fun Battle Tonight'

5 Things - Flames vs. Rangers 24.10.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Rangers
'Turn The Page'

Future Watch Update - 23.10.23

Say What - 'We've Got To Grab A Hold of This Now and End It'

The Flames discuss Thursday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Blues

GettyImages-1743798231
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Coach Huska on the contest versus the Blues:

"This is a collective one. The games we’ve dropped before, turnovers have been a challenge for us, for sure. You haven’t questioned work ethic. Tonight, that’s a different story so that’s not acceptable. Mistakes are going to happen in the game of hockey, but what cannot happen is an effort like we saw tonight."

On Ilya Solovyov's NHL debut:

"I liked him. He was one of our better players if I were to rate the guys down the lineup. I thought he gave us a pretty good game for his first one."

"There was a lack of work ethic tonight on our part"

Zadorov on fans venting frustration:

"That’s the one thing with Calgarians, I think they’re pretty honest with you right away. They’ll let you know right away. That’s not what we want to hear, definitely.

On the defeat:

"I don’t think we created enough. You need to create some chances to score a goal; I think their goalie played well today. We had some looks, we didn’t bury them, that was the difference, definitely."

"I want to apologize to our fans"

Lindholm on team's offensive struggles:

"We don’t get enough time in the o-zone. We turn the puck over, and we don’t spend enough time in there. It’s not a good recipe for goals."

On how to right the ship:

"It’s got to start with harder work, then the rest will come. That’s for everyone. Obviously right now, we’re looking around and waiting for something good to happen but unless we work, nothing’s going to change."

"It's gotta start with harder work"

Weegar on the fans voicing their displeasure"

"It’s tough, it’s a Canadian market. They want the best product on the ice and right now, we’re not giving it to them. As much as you hate hearing the boos, it’s a bit of a wake-up call for us. We’re not a good enough team right now."

On the team's struggles:

"We’re just disconnected, in the d-zone, neutral zone, offensive zone. We’re having trouble scoring, we have trouble breaking the puck out at times, the neutral zone you know, we’re just disconnected right now. It’s a privilege to play in the NHL right now, I don’t want anybody to forget that, we’ve got 20 guys in that room who know it’s a tough league, you’ve got to earn it. You’ve got to earn to be in this room and to be out there. I think we need to remember that, and the only way we’re going to get out of this is with the group of guys, we’ve got to grab a hold of this now and end it."

"We're not a good enough team right now"

