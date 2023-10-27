Say What - 'We've Got To Grab A Hold of This Now and End It'

Coach Huska on the contest versus the Blues:

"This is a collective one. The games we’ve dropped before, turnovers have been a challenge for us, for sure. You haven’t questioned work ethic. Tonight, that’s a different story so that’s not acceptable. Mistakes are going to happen in the game of hockey, but what cannot happen is an effort like we saw tonight."

On Ilya Solovyov's NHL debut:

"I liked him. He was one of our better players if I were to rate the guys down the lineup. I thought he gave us a pretty good game for his first one."