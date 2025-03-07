Point Taken

Flames finish six-game trip with 3-2 overtime setback

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

It could have gone either way.

But in the end, the Dallas Stars sent their fans home happy, outlasting the Flames in a tight-checking 3-2 overtime contest Thursday at American Airlines Center.

Calgary concluded its season-long, six-game road trip with six points, and perhaps deserved a better fate in Texas following a stellar effort by the line of Joel Farabee, Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman.

Farabee and Backlund counted the Calgary goals, while Coleman chipped in with an assist.

The visitors couldn't have picked a better way to start the contest, going ahead 1-0 on arguably the goal of the season from Farabee.

He grabbed the puck in neutral ice, crossed the blue line then undressed Dallas defender Lian Bichsel with a tricky 'how-do-you-do' deke. Once free and clear, he picked his spot and ripped the puck top shelf over Stars netminder Jake Oettinger's right shoulder.

Farabee with an unreal move to score top shelf in Dallas

Safe to say, 'Beezer' had his mates positively buzzing, and that energy carried over a few minutes later when the Flames forward found himself in alone on Oettinger a second time. A quick poke-check from the Dallas goalie denied Farabee a second marker, but his side kept up the momentum.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri both had great opportunities on a mid-period powerplay, Huberdeau denied by Oettinger from just outside the blue paint, while Kadri's one-timer was fearlessly deflected away by Stars defenceman Esa Lindell.

Overall, the Flames held a 10-6 edge in shots through 20 minutes, with Vladar's toughest stop coming less than two minutes in when he denied Evgenii Dadonov on a breakaway.

The Farabee-Backlund-Coleman line went right back to work to start period two, and their hard work was rewarded 2:27 into the middle stanza.

A scramble in front saw the puck pop free to Backlund at the bottom of the right circle; he saw his chance and seized it, firing home his 11th goal of the campaign to extend the lead to 2-0, all while Farabee caused a ruckus in front of Oettinger.

The Captain comes up with a big tally

The trio kept pressing, even after Wyatt Johnston got the home side on the board.

Farabee knocked the puck down in neutral ice, then channeled his inner Lionel Messi, back-heeling the disc across to Backlund who carried it down the right wing to start a 2-on-1 rush, forcing Oettinger into another tough stop with just over four minutes on the clock.

The Flames newcomer kept making an impact in period three, this time playing distributor, setting up Coleman for a dangerous slot opportunity that skipped away, and almost finding a lunging Backlund at the back post on back-to-back shifts.

The home side pushed for an equalizer though, outshooting Calgary 7-1 through the first half of period three.

Jason Robertson found it, tying the score at 2-2 with a low shot from the left circle at the nine-minute mark.

From there, the game got heavier, harder along the walls.

The type of game that suited Martin Pospisil, who forced two turnovers, the latter leading to a chance from Yegor Sharangovich from in tight that nearly broke the stalemate inside the final five minutes.

At the other end, Rasmus Andersson got his body in front of a clear-cut chance off the stick of Matt Duchene with just over three minutes to play, saving Vladar from having to make a difficult save as the two teams skated the remainder of the 60 regulation minutes with nothing between them.

Vladar made his best stop of the evening just under two minutes into overtime, denying Johnston's low shot with the left pad after following him across the crease from right to left.

Nazem Kadri was set up beautifully a minute later in the Dallas zone, gliding through the slot before releasing a hard shot, but his effort found iron and stayed out.

Robertson ended the game with 43 seconds remaining in the frame, tucking home his second goal of the night to give Dallas a 3-2 triumph.

Vladar appeared in his 100th career NHL game, becoming the 13th netminder of Czech descent to do so. He made 24 saves on the night.

Backlund's second-period goal was the 211th of his career, moving him into ninth place all-time among franchise scoring leaders.

Andersson dressed in his 517th game as a Flame, tying Paul Reinhart for seventh-most among franchise defencemen.

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Stars 06.04.25

Photos by Getty Images. Walk-ins and warmups by Torie Peterson

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Martin Pospisil

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Connor Zary

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dan Vladar - starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 28, DAL 27

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, DAL 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 46.7%, DAL 53.3%

Blocked Shots: CGY 27, DAL 13

Hits: CGY 21, DAL 15

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 11, DAL 29

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, DAL 12

Up Next:

The Flames return to the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome to open a three-game homestand Saturday at 5 p.m. MT versus the Montreal Canadiens. GET TICKETS

