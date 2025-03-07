Say What - 'It's A Big Point'

What was said after Thursday's 3-2 OT loss in Dallas

250306_SayWhat-post
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Mikael Backlund on the 3-2 OT loss:

"I thought we fought all game, fun game to play, like a playoff game. Frustrating when you can’t win that one, being up… in the third and having some really good looks in OT, hitting a crossbar, a post, some tough bounces. It’s like playoffs now, we’ve got to turn the page and focus on the next game."

On the six-game road trip as a whole:

"We knew going into it, it was going to be a hard trip. A lot of good teams, a lot of travel. To go .500, it’s pretty good. A big win tonight would have made it a really good trip. Now we’ve got to shift focus going home, big game on Saturday, and go from there."

Joel Farabee on the six-game trip:

"Definitely a tough road trip, right? It’s the last game of a long one, and sometimes those are the hardest. They’re a really good team, this building gets rocking, there’s a lot of momentum swings. I thought we played a pretty good game, we hit three posts in overtime, it coulda went either way. I liked the effort, it woulda been really nice to have the two points, but at the end of the day, it’s a big point."

On how he's starting to settle in alongside Backlund and Coleman:

"I think I’m really starting to click with Backs and Coles. I think even though we were maybe dash-two in the Philly game, we made a lot of good plays and had a lot of chances. Two veteran guys that I’m playing with, just talking with them throughout the day, on the bench, things like that, it’s really been helping me. Each game I go, I’m just feeling a little more comfortable."

On taking positives from the road swing:

"It’s tough this time of year. Teams are gearing up. The game’s really hard, there’s not much loose hockey out there. You’ve got to work for everything you get. This road trip coulda went one way and coulda ended the season. I liked the battle, obviously would have been nice to get a couple more points on the trip. At the end of the day, I think we’re doing the right things, we’re putting ourselves in chances to win games."

Blake Coleman on the six-game road swing:

"If you zoom out, we take points in what - four of six - on the road trip. This was a pretty tough stretch of games, take points where we can and get back to our building. Not to say the schedule’s going to get easier ‘cause it doesn’t. I thought we fought really hard tonight and played really, a pretty complete game. Couple bounces and then OT, it coulda gone either way."

On what Farabee brings to his line:

"He’s a similar-minded player. He does a lot of little things in the game really well. He competes hard on pucks, he’s got some good touch around the net - we saw tonight - and he’s a good fore-checker, so he fits right in with the way we play. It’s one of those things, I’ve been traded before, sometimes you just get more and more comfortable with systems and your surroundings. He’s one of those guys - him and Frosty both - that I expect to get better and better as the stretch goes along."

Ryan Huska on the loss to the Stars:

"I thought we worked, I thought that was a hard-working game. I don’t think our puck game was great tonight, it was a little bit all over the place and nothing was really clean for us. I think a lot of that has to do with the way Dallas plays, the way they skate and the pressure they’re able to put on you. But I thought we worked, and it’s a big point for us to leave this road trip with."

On finishing the road trip at .500:

"Hey, we need more than .500 the rest of the way, I feel like, if we’re going to get ourselves to where we want to be. These were tough teams that we’ve played, there’s a lot of miles put on this trip for us, and for the last game of the trip to play against a team that’s of their quality - I was pleased with the guys’ preparation and their work ethic tonight. We’ll take it. Now the most important game of the year becomes our next one, on Saturday in Calgary."

On Farabee's progression:

"I think his game is coming, I feel like he’s more comfortable now. He’s making plays, he’s blocking shots, he’s doing the things that we kind of expected when we traded for him. We’re happy with the direction he’s going."

