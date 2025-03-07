Say What - 'It's A Big Point'

Joel Farabee on the six-game trip:

"Definitely a tough road trip, right? It’s the last game of a long one, and sometimes those are the hardest. They’re a really good team, this building gets rocking, there’s a lot of momentum swings. I thought we played a pretty good game, we hit three posts in overtime, it coulda went either way. I liked the effort, it woulda been really nice to have the two points, but at the end of the day, it’s a big point."

On how he's starting to settle in alongside Backlund and Coleman:

"I think I’m really starting to click with Backs and Coles. I think even though we were maybe dash-two in the Philly game, we made a lot of good plays and had a lot of chances. Two veteran guys that I’m playing with, just talking with them throughout the day, on the bench, things like that, it’s really been helping me. Each game I go, I’m just feeling a little more comfortable."

On taking positives from the road swing:

"It’s tough this time of year. Teams are gearing up. The game’s really hard, there’s not much loose hockey out there. You’ve got to work for everything you get. This road trip coulda went one way and coulda ended the season. I liked the battle, obviously would have been nice to get a couple more points on the trip. At the end of the day, I think we’re doing the right things, we’re putting ourselves in chances to win games."