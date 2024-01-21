Flames Assign Dustin Wolf To Wranglers

The netminder has a 16-6-1 record in the AHL this season

GettyImages-1863660082
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames have assigned Dustin Wolf to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

In 2023-24, Wolf has a 16-6-1 record with the Wranglers, posting a 2.27 GAA, a .929 save percentage, and four shutouts this season. He's also suited up in five games with the Flames this year. He has been named a 2024 AHL All-Star, alongside rookie Matt Coronato.

Wolf, the Flames' seventh round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, has a career 93-26-8 record in the AHL, posting a 2.24 GAA, .928 save percentage, and 11 shutouts during his time with the Wranglers and Heat.

