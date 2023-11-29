The locals now hold a 7-4-2 record this month, with a November finale on tap Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome against the Dallas Stars. Get tickets

After singing some sad songs, and crying some bad tears, forward Blake Coleman and his teammates are ready to continue their climb.

“I think there’s a lot of belief in our group; some nights, where maybe the energy’s not there in the first period, early in the season, that would kind of linger into the rest of the game and I think guys have found ways to get engaged in the game,” Coleman said Wednesday after an up-tempo Flames practice. “Whether it’s throwing some hits, getting a block, whatever it is, just something simple that gets guys into the game, and I think it’s started to translate into some confidence in our ability to come back.

“I think we all feel good about where our game is, and we all have that belief that we can score goals, especially at 5-on-5 right now, we’re producing a lot of offence. It’s been good, I think it’s just a quiet confidence that’s grown throughout the year.”

The numbers don’t lie: the Flames have outscored their opponents 28-21 in third periods and overtimes so far in 2023-24, and the numbers are even more pronounced on home ice.

Calgary owns a 12-4 scoring advantage in third and overtime periods at the ‘Dome this season, outshooting their opponents 107-69 in the process through eight home fixtures.

But according to Coleman, a real selling feature of his team’s never-say-die attitude is that every night, a new volunteer is willing to play hero.

“The production and the comebacks have come from different guys every night,” Coleman offered (in fact, the Flames’ nine game-winning goals have been scored by eight different players).

“When you have a lot of guys that believe they can make a difference in a game, or in a third period, it goes a long way. Not a lot of teams can roll all their players and expect production out of each line.”

Head Coach Ryan Huska agrees, calling his team’s sticktoitiveness a by-product of their willingness to stick to the system.

“They believe they’re always in games, that’s one thing,” he said Wednesday morning. “You want to play with the lead moreso, I think we’d like to flip that script a little bit and hold on to leads, but I think they do have a belief in how we’re trying to play the game a little bit now.

“They’re never out of it, and I think they realize that so they keep pushing, and that’s important because every game’s not going to go the way you want it to go for a full 60 minutes, so if you can stick with it, knowing that if we do things the right way and we stay competitive and work, you’re going to get a chance to win, they’re going to keep doing that.”

The next challenge for Coleman and Co. comes Thursday against his hometown team, the Dallas Stars.

The Texan scored his first-ever goal at American Airlines Center last Friday - a game-tying goal, no less - and points to a setback against the Stars Nov. 1 as the start of his team’s recent run.