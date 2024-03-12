'Has A Lot Of Impact In Our Room'

The winds of change blew into the Flames front office last week.
But despite being in Florida at the time, one move in particular sent chills down the spine of the team’s leading goal-getter.
“I called him right away after the trade and welcomed him to the team,” Yegor Sharangovich said of his longtime friend Nikita Okhotiuk, who was acquired by the Flames at the deadline and reported directly to Calgary.
“The first thing I did was ask if he bought a winter jacket.
“San Jose … Calgary … A little bit different, right?”
Au contraire, young pup.
Sharangovich clearly didn’t check the forecast, which calls for highs in the upper teens later this week to bring us on par with the balmy climes of Northern California.
Soon, we’ll be packing away our parkas and gearing up for spring.
But unlike Okhotiuk, Sharangovich won’t need a few days to acclimatize as the Flames kick off a four-game homestand tonight.
He’s already embroiled in a scorcher of his own.
“Yeah, of course, my game has changed a little bit this year. It’s better, I think,” said Sharangovich, who has goals in three straight and six, total, in as many appearances dating back to Feb. 27. “The goal is always to help your team, to win games. This year, my role has changed a little bit playing on top-six lines with top-six players. I get to play with a player like Jonathan Huberdeau and not everybody gets an opportunity like that. He makes so many good plays, all I have to do most of the time is put the puck in the net.”