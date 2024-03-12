'Has A Lot Of Impact In Our Room'

High praise.

For a player in his first year with his new team and who – in large part due to the language barrier – is on the quieter side to begin with, Sharangovich is clearly more comfortable in his new sweater and a result, has developed into a bit of a clubhouse leader.

Part of that could be due to the influx of Russians such as Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov and, yes, his buddy Okhotiuk being brought in via trade. But when goals come, the confidence does, too, and it’s clear Sharangovich is only just scratching the surface when it comes to his offensive potential.

The Flames, after all, went out and targeted this player from the Devils last June not just because of that – but because they knew he had dabbled at centre in the past and needed the opportunity to showcase his ability in variety of roles in order to reach it.

And it's clearly paying off now.

Sharangovich's 27 goals are three more than his previous career high, set during the 2021-22 season as a member of the Devils. With 18 games left on the schedule, 35 isn't out of the question. Neither is the 60-point plateau, which often a benchmark when ranking pivots, relative to those around the league.

So, what is the ceiling? Can we even say with any certainty at this point?

For now, Sharangovich's play is doing the talking.

“I like centre a lot,” Sharangovich said. “I played quite a bit of centre about five years ago in the KHL. When you play centre, you're always in the game. You have a lot of (responsibility) and you're always playing with the puck and focusing on the d-zone first.

“The first couple of games were hard for me - and even now, I still need to work on my faceoff numbers, because my percentage as dropped... so bad - but I like the (responsibility). It's a challenge.

“And I feel like in the last seven, eight games, I've gotten a lot more comfortable.”

Now, he’ll look to do the same, as he helps integrate a new member of the team and become part of the Flames family.

“We’ll get together soon,” Sharangovich said of Okhotiuk, who took part in his first skate with the Flames on Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “I didn’t get a chance to (on Monday) because it was an off day and I missed all that time with my little guy when we were on the road.

“We've always been friends. We were close in Jersey and I’m always on the phone with him. Our wives are friends, too. He's a great guy, great teammate, great player.

“(He’s not into) Lego. But that’s OK.”