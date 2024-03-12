5 Things - Flames vs. Avalanche

1. Last Time Out

There was no mincing words.

No excuses.

Instead, there was accountability and a blunt honestness when the Flames spoke after a rough 7-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes Sunday to finish off a three-game road trip that started with a 6-3 victory over the Lightning Thursday but sandwiched in between another L, coming courtesy of a 5-1 setback to the Panthers on Saturday.

“We just got outplayed, outcompeted, outeverything," said Blake Coleman after the tilt in Raleigh. "Just an awful effort all around.

“You just have to have an understanding of where you are and who you're playing," he later added. "I've played a lot of tough games in this building against a good team, and the games where I've come out on top are just a simple hard road game and we didn't have that at all.”

So what now what?

Back to Mr. Coleman for that.

“I've gotten my (butt) kicked plenty of times in this league," he said. "It's how you respond and our leadership group will make sure that that showing never happens again.”

They get that chance to respond when they open this homestand that includes meetings with Vegas Thursday (tickets), Montreal Saturday in an early 5 p.m. start (tickets), and the Capitals on Monday (tickets).

The Avs have won both tilts between the teams this season in Denver: 3-1 on Nov. 25, and 6-5 on Dec. 11.