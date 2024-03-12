Say What - 'It's How You Respond'

What was said Tuesday morning as the Flames prepare to host the Avalanche

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

MacKenzie Weegar on moving on from the Carolina game:

"There’s a lot of things to learn from a beating like that. We went over some video today, obviously our structure wasn’t there, our checking detail wasn’t there, we were slow getting to pucks, slow moving pucks; we just went over those things, getting back to good habits. And then it just comes down to playing for one another, do it for the guy next to you; I think that goes a long way, it’s contagious, and it goes through the lineup."

On building chemistry with the new defencemen:

"I think communication is key, it’s obviously a young D-core now, that’s eager and ambitious which I love. They’re excited to play in these games, big games; they’re getting more ice-time and more opportunity. For me, Ras and Shilly, I think we’ve got to be there for them to help them learn, but at the end of the day just let them be themselves; they got to the NHL for a reason, let them play their game and be there to help them out as much as you can."

Martin Pospisil on drawing back into the lineup:

"It’s nice to be back, it’s not much fun to just watch hockey, you can’t really help them when you’re not on the ice. I’m happy that I’m in the lineup, just happy to be back."

On the new faces in the dressing room:

"It’s exciting to see all the young guys, you can feel the energy. Just have to stick with it, get back to the way we were playing in Tampa. Even if something is not going your way, just keep playing, stick with it. We’re ready for tonight and I’m excited."

Daniil Miromanov on the opportunity he's received in Calgary:

"I’m grateful for it, it’s been a tough couple of games but really looking forward (to) tonight and all the games in the future. I’m really grateful for the opportunity to have a chance to play, to go out every single night, to perform. I’m excited to work every single day, and keep learning."

On getting reps on the top PP unit at morning skate:

"It’s a strength of mine, even today in the morning skate I try to go every single rep 100% to prove the trust, to show the coaching staff that I can do the job and they can rely on me. We have amazing guys like Huby on the side, Nazem, Sharky and Kuzy; those guys are amazing and it’s just a pleasure to play with them. Just give them the puck, get open, and everything’s going to come I’m pretty sure.

Ryan Huska on rebounding from the Carolina game:

"You get slapped from time to time, and it’s how you respond, that’s the big thing. So we want to make sure we’re excited, and we’re looking forward to tonight’s game energy-wise, execution-wise, detail-wise; all that stuff comes into play for us."

On trying out different D pairings with the newcomers:

"It’s part of it for us now, I mean we’re putting people in different situations to see how things are working. Maybe you’re coaching a little bit more at this time of the year than you normally would, but that’s all part of it. We think we have good pieces with some of these young guys that we’re using right now, it’s just a matter of finding the fit for them, as to where they play best together."

