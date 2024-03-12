Say What - 'It's How You Respond'

MacKenzie Weegar on moving on from the Carolina game:

"There’s a lot of things to learn from a beating like that. We went over some video today, obviously our structure wasn’t there, our checking detail wasn’t there, we were slow getting to pucks, slow moving pucks; we just went over those things, getting back to good habits. And then it just comes down to playing for one another, do it for the guy next to you; I think that goes a long way, it’s contagious, and it goes through the lineup."

On building chemistry with the new defencemen:

"I think communication is key, it’s obviously a young D-core now, that’s eager and ambitious which I love. They’re excited to play in these games, big games; they’re getting more ice-time and more opportunity. For me, Ras and Shilly, I think we’ve got to be there for them to help them learn, but at the end of the day just let them be themselves; they got to the NHL for a reason, let them play their game and be there to help them out as much as you can."