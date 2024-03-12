Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Avalanche

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome, kicking off a four-game homestand tonight against the Colorado Avalanche. Limited tickets available here.

Game time is set for 7:00 PM MT with Sportsnet West carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 carrying the radio feed.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Matt Coronato

DEFENCE

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

TBD

It was announced after the morning skate that Jacob Markstrom was day-to-day with a lower-body injury. As a result, Dustin Wolf has been recalled from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Dan Vladar took the morning skate as normal.