Within minutes, A.J. Greer had already freshened up his Instagram bio.

“Calgary Flames,” it now reads. “#18”

Usually, it takes a little while for an athlete to get around to this – and even more so in the throes of a waiver claim when you’re haphazardly stuffing a few weeks’ worth of clothes into a suitcase, before hustling to the airport for the only direct flight out.

But hey, with news like this, he had to get the word out.

“It's super exciting,” Greer said from the gate at Boston’s Logan airport. “Obviously, it's always tough to get on the waiver wire. You kind of start doubting yourself because of certain situations – but at the end of the day, it's all business. Fortunately, I've put myself in a position where people have seen me play and believe in my abilities.

“To have Calgary pick me up and take a chance on me is very rewarding, knowing I have an opportunity to come to a team and have a fresh start and help the team win. It's a team with a very good lineup with big potential. I think, especially with the type of city and atmosphere that the team is in, it's very, very exciting to be a part of.

“I'm looking forward to starting off tomorrow and getting right into things.”

Greer, 26, had five goals, 12 points and 114 penalty minutes in 61 games with the Bruins last year. He’s primarily known as an energy winger that can play on either the left or right side, and according to Head Coach Ryan Huska, will bring a ton of competitiveness and “bite” to the Flames forward corps.

In his own words, the scouting report is even more impressive for the 6-foot-3, 209-lb. winger:

“My career is based off my hard work and the energy I put into every shift,” Greer said. “Flames fans, teammates and coaches are going to see that from the get-go. I'm not someone who takes any time off. I'm very passionate about what I do.

“I’m a power forward that can play in all three zones. Offensively, I can produce, and I certainly have some toughness to my game as well. You’ve probably seen that I don’t mind dropping the gloves and I'm going to go out there and stick up for my teammates when they need me to.

“Ultimately, I'd say my best asset is my forechecking and putting pressure on the opposing team, creating some energy, some havoc and some opportunities when I'm on the ice.”