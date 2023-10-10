Striking a Chord

The fall’s hottest new track is coming to a dressing room near you.

Meet A.J. Greer: Calgary’s newest musical marvel.

“I was always into music growing up and I even DJ'd for a few years,” said Greer, the Flames’ Thanksgiving Day waiver target, who refers to himself as a ‘Beatmaker’ on Instagram. “But then I learned more about music production and how you could do it on your computer and do it on the go.

“It's something I've been doing for two or three years now and it's something I really enjoy. I try to do a little bit every day, so I can fine-tune it and really have fun with it. Ultimately, it’s a hobby, but it can definitely turn into something big.

“Hopefully you'll see my name in the credits of certain big songs soon.”

That sounds like a hint …

The 26-year-old, who arrives in Calgary ready to make waves after being the odd-man out in Boston, is more than a simple hobbyist. In fact, he’s the ultimate hype man. One of his most popular tunes – ‘I Been Ready’ – amassed nearly a quarter-of-a-million views on the @NHLBruins Twitter account this past April when it was used as part of the team’s playoff soundtrack.