5 Things - Flames vs. Utah HC

1. New Year, Same Flames

THAT was Flames hockey.

An inter-provincial grudge match that had emotion, physicality, and clutch moments by clutch players.

Calgary ended 2024 with a bang - figuratively and literally - Tuesday night, and this evening, they'll look to start 2025 the same way, hosting a brand-new opponent in the Utah Hockey Club at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

That 3-1 win Tuesday was a rallying cry. CLICK TO READ GAME REPORT

Not just a response from a tough fate Sunday in Vegas, but the type of victory that galvanizes a team, that brings them closer together.

The type of victory that had the head coach grinning from ear to ear.

"I loved it. I thought it was a great game," Ryan Huska said after the victory. "That’s the most emotion that we’ve had in a game, and I thought our team fed off the building.

"It was a fun game to be part of, for sure."

The team spent Wednesday away from the rink - a welcome respite after three games in four nights - and this evening, the focus shifts to carrying over the momentum from New Year's Eve.

And that's not an easy feat.

Huska admitted the type of emotionally-charged game that took place Tuesday just doesn't happen anymore, and so now, the focus for the Flames will be on avoiding any kind of emotional letdown.

As for those clutch moments, Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau provided a special one 9:18 into the third period against the Canucks.

They finished 1-2 in team scoring in December (Huberdeau with 15 points, Kadri with 11), and Huska knows full well they - along with the rest of his leadership group - will be leaned upon as the calendar flips to 2025.

It's a role they've embraced, both in the spotlight and behind the scenes.

"You look at the six of those guys that we talked about a lot at the beginning of the year - haven’t talked much about lately - but they’ve been the drivers of our team over the last little while, they really have," Huska said Tuesday. "In our dressing room, on days off, practices, games, whatever the case may be, they’ve been the guys.

"You kinda had a feeling as the game was going on - ‘cause I thought they were a little bit quiet early on - but sometimes, when you look at Naz, you know something’s gonna happen. And that was a really big goal for us, for sure, because we haven’t scored a lot of goals off the rush this year, so it was nice to be able to get one like that."

So bring on 2025!

And make sure to pack your toque and mittens for the trip to the 'Dome!

It won't be long before we get to see what the New Year has in store.