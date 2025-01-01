Ring-A-Ding-Dong Dandy!

The C of Red was preparing to welcome in 2025 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, but on the ice it looked a lot like 1985.

There were three fights in the second period during a feisty and spirited affair between division rivals and Canadian cousins, as the Flames prevailed 3-1 to beat the visiting Canucks. At one point there was eight players in the penalty box - three Flames and five Canucks.

The victory moved Calgary ahead of Vancouver in the quest for a playoff berth.

Connor Zary – playing in his 100th game – had the first goal for Calgary, while Nazem Kadri continued his penchant for third-period goals as he tallied the game-winner.

Martin Pospisil – also playing in his 100th game - had a helper on the game-winner.

The red-hot Jonathan Huberdeau added an empty-netter to ice the affair, to go along the primary assist on Kadri’s goal.

Meanwhile, Dustin Wolf made 23 saves, becoming the fastest goalie in Calgary Flames history to record 10 home wins in a season. He also became the second-fastest to 20 career wins here (37 games), second to only Miikka Kiprusoff (31).

MacKenzie Weegar had a massive night with a team-leading six hits but, most importantly, played a key role in starting the play that lead to Calgary’s first two markers.