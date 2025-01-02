Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Utah HC

The Flames kick off 2025 with a clash against the Utah HC at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 pm MT puck drop. Limited tickets available HERE.

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Jakob Pelletier - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar