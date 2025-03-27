5 Things - Flames vs. Stars

1. Keep It Rolling
Each game as of late has had a playoff feel.
And that trend won’t change anytime soon.
With the Flames in the thick of the tight playoff race, they’ve done their part in racking up wins – the latest a 4-3 overtime decision over the Kraken Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Trailing 2-1 after 40 minutes, Nazem Kadri and Rasmus Andersson quickly turned things around late in the third before Seattle’s Jordan Eberle tied the game with 1:30 left to go.
For the second straight game overtime was needed and for the second straight game, Kadri delivered.
Kadri walked in all alone and froze Settle netminder Joey Daccord with slick dekes for a highlight-reel finish just over a minute left in the extra frame to give the Flames their fourth straight win.