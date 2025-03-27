5 Things - Flames vs. Stars

“I think he’s such an underrated player in the league,” Joel Hanley said of Kadri’s play as of late. “He has that compete and skill all at once and there’s not a lot of guys that have that. He just elevates his game in big games, these games for us are really big and I think he’s proving that.”

“It kinda fires you up when you see him doing everything. Obviously he’s producing offensively but he’s also playing great defensively and doing everything that the team needs. It definitely rubs off on the boys, for sure.”

As much as the room was still buzzing Wednesday from the big win, it was short lived with the focus quickly shifting to the next test: the Dallas Stars.

Tonight’s matchup is the third and final meeting of the season against the Central Division foes (GET TICKETS) with Calgary looking for their first triumph after a pair of losses, both in the Lone Star state.

With 12 games remaining on the sked, each game becomes more important than the last as the club fights for a playoff spot.

And, what better way to continue the hot stretch than with a win over one of the best in the West.

“The biggest thing for me and our staff is to make sure that they know we’re with them through and through,” Flames head coach Ryan Huska said. “We know the work they’ve put in, they have to know we’re in their corner and support them yet we’re still going to drive them hard, maybe even harder right now.

“They have to know we have their backs and we’re with them every step of the way.”