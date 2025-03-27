Say What - 'Ready To Go'

Mikael Backlund on his six-game absence:

"A little unusual, it’s been a while since I’ve missed a lot of games, but I’m proud of the guys, they’ve been playing really well. Huge road trip - little shaky there at first - but they found a way to get going, and played really well. It’s made my life easier. I’m excited to be back tonight, ready to go."

On what's impressed him about the group's recent performances:

"Last four games, (they’ve been) very resilient, found ways to win games. Especially coming off that tough game in Toronto, they bounced back and (got) things rolling again. Very proud of the way they’ve been playing."

On the difficulties of being sidelined:

"I know what I can control, I can’t control the games. Frida was so surprised, I was so calm during games. You always want to be out there, and battle with the boys and play, but the injury happens, you’ve got to stick with it. I’d rather play than watch games, for sure."