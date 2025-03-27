Say What - 'Ready To Go'

The buzz ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Stars

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Mikael Backlund on his six-game absence:

"A little unusual, it’s been a while since I’ve missed a lot of games, but I’m proud of the guys, they’ve been playing really well. Huge road trip - little shaky there at first - but they found a way to get going, and played really well. It’s made my life easier. I’m excited to be back tonight, ready to go."

On what's impressed him about the group's recent performances:

"Last four games, (they’ve been) very resilient, found ways to win games. Especially coming off that tough game in Toronto, they bounced back and (got) things rolling again. Very proud of the way they’ve been playing."

On the difficulties of being sidelined:

"I know what I can control, I can’t control the games. Frida was so surprised, I was so calm during games. You always want to be out there, and battle with the boys and play, but the injury happens, you’ve got to stick with it. I’d rather play than watch games, for sure."

Connor Zary on the team's four-game winning streak:

"I think just our compete level, our willingness to not give up in games. I think our ability to stick with it; we know we have the group in here that can get the job done. Whether it’s before the game, first intermission, second intermission, we stick with it and have the confidence in each other. We know we’re going to go out there and turn the tide, or keep doing our thing."

On the group's mindset amid the post-season chase:

"I think for us, we have that mentality that we’ve got to go out there and play. We’re not trying to grip our sticks too tight - or worry about that too much - we know the position we’re in, we know we have to do what we can do, control what we can control, and do that day-to-day. I think at the end of the day, we’re just having a lot of fun with it, I think you can tell from when we’re on the ice, and when we’re winning games. We’re just kinda having fun, and enjoying the ride."

It’s awesome, it’s huge. I think just to have his presence on the ice, and in the locker room. That’s our captain, and we always want him around. He’s such a big piece of our team. To get him back in the lineup tonight would be huge.

Morgan Frost on Backlund's return:

"Obviously a big boost, not just off the ice for his voice, but what he does on the ice. Every situation, hard minutes, big face-offs, playing against the other team’s best line. It’s nice to have him back, it adds a little more energy to the group, for sure."

On facing a Stars team that played last night:

"Take advantage of it for sure, they’re on a back-to-back. I think the start is huge, it’s not a team that you want to be trading chances with. We know how good they are, if we play our style and limit their chances, I think we’ll be good."

Ryan Huska on getting Backlund back in the lineup:

"He’s a guy we’ve leaned on in all situations. Tonight, we’re not going to ramp him up to 20 minutes - isn’t our plan - but you never know how things go. I think just having him back, and the leadership he brings to our team will be a good thing for us."

On Backlund's work ethic and drive to get back in action:

"I actually thought it was going to happen the night before, in our prior game. But the reason why we left him back home here, was to get him lots of rehab time, lots of ice-time, get himself back to a level where he was comfortable joining our team again. He’s - as you would expect - worked very hard, and we’re looking forward to having him back tonight."

On what he wants to see from the Backlund-Coleman line:

"For me, they have to be a hard to play against line, that typically will get minutes against top lines. I think that’s kinda what Mikael and Blake have been their whole career; when there’s a matchup that we need to have - especially at home - they’re usually the ones who get that matchup. I want them to be hard to play against, responsible. But having said that, usually when they are that way, they’re spending more time in the offensive zone. So that’s going to be important for us tonight."

News Feed

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars

The Farm Report - 26.03.25

Practice Notebook - 26.03.25

Future Watch Update - 26.03.25

Say What - 'Finish The Game'

Half Man, Half Amazing

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

Flames Alumni Set To Host Sixth Annual Hockey School 

Say What - 'Make This A Good Week'

5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

'Give Myself A Chance'

'Step In The Right Direction'

Flames Sign Owen Say

Say What - 'We Like New York'

Take A Bow!

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Islanders

Huby To Hit 900

5 Things - Flames @ Islanders