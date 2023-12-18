5 Things - Flames vs. Panthers

With Jacob Markstrom “close” but not yet ready to return from a fractured finger, Dan Vladar got the start for the second straight game and was absolutely sensational, stopping 31 shots to give him a .938+ save percentage in back-to-back outings.

(Markstrom, by the way, has now been activated off injured reserve – and as a result, the Flames have returned goalie-of-the-future Dustin Wolf, along with the up-and-coming Ilya Solovyov to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.)

This was the ‘complete effort’ the Flames have been talking about. It was pedal-down from the get-go and with – as Huska described it – their best second period of the season helping establish a commanding lead on the scoreboard, there were no ‘self-inflicted’ wounds on this night.

Only battle scars.

Oh, they were tested in the third when a pair of 40-goal men in Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos rose like the Undertaker and gave the visitors life, but a crucial goal by Connor Zary quelled the comeback bid and allowed the Flames to nurse this one home.

“It was a tough road trip and coming back home, being in front of our fans, we made sure that we looked forward, putting everything aside that was negative and started fresh,” said Greer, who tied a career high with his fifth goal of the season. That's exactly what we needed.

“We had a great effort against a hell of a hockey team and I think everyone pulled on the rope. Our defencemen were amazing, moving the puck up and giving our forwards time and space going up the zone, and of course (Vladar) played an excellent game. Everyone really contributed to this win and it's a great to be in front of our fans.

“Everyone was on the same page tonight and you saw how the Calgary Flames can play.”