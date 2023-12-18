5 Things - Flames vs. Panthers

2. Know Your Enemy
The Panthers are coming off a 5-1 win over the Oilers on Saturday after losing their previous two by identical 4-0 counts.
Carter Verhaeghe (2G, 1A) and former Flame Sam Bennett (1G, 2A) helped open the floodgates with a pair of three-point efforts, Sergei Bobrovsky made a season-high 38 saves for the Cats, who improve to 18-10-2 and hold sway with the Maple Leafs – who were also victorious on Saturday – for second place in the Atlantic Division.
Verhaeghe, Montour and Aleksander Barkov all scored in the opening frame to give the Panthers a commanding 3-0 lead, before the teams traded goals in the middle stanza. Verhaeghe then rounded out the offence with his 15th of the year – two behind team leader Sam Reinhart – a scant 21 seconds into the third to put the game on ice.
“It’s how fast (Verhaeghe) gets it off his stick,” Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice marvelled in his postgame scrum. “The play looked like it was dead. The fifth goal, right? It’s over. But then, he’s gifted.”
Verhaeghe, who put a career high 42 tucks a year ago, is on pace for a similar number again this season.
On Saturday, he skated on the second line with Sam Bennett in the middle and and former Flame Matthew Tkachuk on the opposite flank. Together, they’ve given the Panthers good results this year, with a 59.38% possession rate, while controlling 65.03% of the scoring chances and 57.14% of the high-danger looks (40-30) at 5-on-5.
“It was nice to get the win,” Verhaeghe told Jameson Olive of FloridaPanthers.com. “We believe in ourselves. It sucks when you get shut out, but we came back with a nice win.
“Sometimes you play a good game and you don’t get rewarded and sometimes you do. That’s the game of hockey. It’s always a better feeling when you get rewarded.”