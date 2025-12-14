Ice Cold Finish!

The tilt started off with some fireworks, Adam Klapka laying a massive hit on Warren Foegele, then the big 6-foot-8 Flames forward challenged to a tilt by the 6-foot-6 Samuel Helenius, the two going toe-to-toe just 2:07 in.

After that, Calgary had a bevy of chances in the first, outshooting the homeside 11-8.

Among the many standout looks for the Flames, Yegor Sharangovich made a strong play along the boards to get the puck, passing to Joel Farabee who fed Yan Kuznetsov who snuck in from the point but Darcy Kuemper stopped him.

Later, Farabee tipped a pass from Huberdeau at a full skate that was denied, then Kuemper stopping Kevin Bahl’s rebound attempt.

The Kings got the only goal of the frame, Adrian Kempe sneaking to open ice for a one-timer from the right faceoff dot at 11:10.

Wolf, though – who was once a member of the Junior Kings as a kid – made arguably the biggest save of the first, coming across on a 2-on-1 to flash the leather and rob Kevin Fiala.