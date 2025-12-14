Ice Cold Finish!

Frost scores OT winner over Kings

By Ty Pilson
LOS ANGELES - The Flames outshot the Kings.

They outchanced them.

And in a thrilling finish, they outscored them.

LA Kings captain Anze Kopitar had a goal waved off after review for kicking it in 33 seconds in overtime Saturday night, then 33 seconds later, Morgan Frost scored off a great feed from Jonathan Huberdeau on an odd-man rush to open Calgary’s road trip with a 2-1 win. Frost started the play by stealing the puck in the Flames end.

The victory came with the players’ dads and mentors cheering them on, Frost’s dad Andy – the former PA announcer of the Maple Leafs – announcing the team’s starting lineup, which included his son (see video below).

Blake Coleman scored in regulation as Calgary outshot L.A. 38-21, Dustin Wolf getting the win in net for the Flames.

Watch the highlights from Saturday's OT win over the Kings

The tilt started off with some fireworks, Adam Klapka laying a massive hit on Warren Foegele, then the big 6-foot-8 Flames forward challenged to a tilt by the 6-foot-6 Samuel Helenius, the two going toe-to-toe just 2:07 in.

After that, Calgary had a bevy of chances in the first, outshooting the homeside 11-8.

Among the many standout looks for the Flames, Yegor Sharangovich made a strong play along the boards to get the puck, passing to Joel Farabee who fed Yan Kuznetsov who snuck in from the point but Darcy Kuemper stopped him.

Later, Farabee tipped a pass from Huberdeau at a full skate that was denied, then Kuemper stopping Kevin Bahl’s rebound attempt.

The Kings got the only goal of the frame, Adrian Kempe sneaking to open ice for a one-timer from the right faceoff dot at 11:10.

Wolf, though – who was once a member of the Junior Kings as a kid – made arguably the biggest save of the first, coming across on a 2-on-1 to flash the leather and rob Kevin Fiala.

Wolf makes an incredible glove stop on Fiala

The Flames got a powerplay just 52 seconds into the second, unable to score but building an 8-0 run in shots in the middle stanza en route a dominating 16-4 edge in that department.

Coleman finally got the visitors on the board at 6:41 while Calgary was a man down, making a lovely play to block a pass from Fiala and then skating in on a breakaway and snapping it low for his third shorthanded tally of the season.

Coleman intercepts a pass, burns, then buries on a shorthanded break

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

Morgan Frost's dad Andy, former radio man and public address announcer for the Maple Leafs, read the starting lineup:

Check out Saturday's starting lineup read, courtesy Andy Frost

They Said It:

"I just saw an opportunity"

"I thought we had a lot of energy tonight"

The Dads Said It:

"I've done this trip a few times and it never gets old"

Come for the memories... stay for the mid-interview goal reactions!

"We're making some good friends ... It's been really enjoyable"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 38, LAK 21

Powerplay: CGY 0-4, LAK 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 50%, LAK 50%

Hits: CGY 12, LAK 13

Blocked Shots: CGY 16, LAK 15

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, LAK 25

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 10, LAK 7

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Kings 13.12.25

Arrival and warmup photos by Ty Pilson. Game shots courtesy of Getty Images

Up Next:

This road trip continues in San Jose when the Flames face the Sharks Tuesday night at 8 p.m. MT onSportsnet.

Calgary's next home action is set for Thursday, Dec. 18 when they play host to the Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. MT for the Flames Foundation's Night of Giving. GET TICKETS

