Say What - 'Important Game For Everybody'

Tanev on being sidelined last week:

"It sucks watching, obviously. It’s always more nerve-wracking watching than playing, but you always want to be out there competing."

On the Flames victory versus the Lightning:

"Really good game Saturday, second period obviously was good; for me it was more after they scored two, us being able to get the next one. Obviously a really good team with really good players, they started feeling it in the third as opposed to the first two. When they (got) momentum, I thought it was awesome to see how we were able to score and then push back."