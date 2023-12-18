Say What - 'Important Game For Everybody'

What was said Monday morning as the Flames prepare to host the Panthers

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Tanev on being sidelined last week:

"It sucks watching, obviously. It’s always more nerve-wracking watching than playing, but you always want to be out there competing."

On the Flames victory versus the Lightning:

"Really good game Saturday, second period obviously was good; for me it was more after they scored two, us being able to get the next one. Obviously a really good team with really good players, they started feeling it in the third as opposed to the first two. When they (got) momentum, I thought it was awesome to see how we were able to score and then push back."

"More nerve-wracking watching than playing"

Huberdeau on facing his former team:

"It’s always a little (more) special than other teams. I think it’s more special playing in their building than here, but obviously a team I was with for a long time, so it’s always a little more special."

On having Markstrom back in the fold:

"It’s great. I think the goalies stepped up when he was away, he’s a big part of our team and he’s been playing well this year. It’s always good to have him back."

"It’s always a little more special"

Weegar on how his game has evolved with the Flames:

"I learned a lot last season under Darryl, and I’m learning a lot this season under Husk. I think the leadership has grown, but I think just an all-around game, trying to find my offensive ability last year and keeping it going this year while keeping a solid defensive gap for myself. That’s all I wanted to do, play solid defence and contribute offensively."

On facing the Panthers:

"I just don’t treat it like playing a former team, I treat it like any other game. I get up for any game, it’s the NHL, it’s easy to get up for a game. It’s exciting, it’s fun, confidence is going, team is kind of buzzing, but it’s an important game for everybody. We’re trying to hunt for that wild card spot, I treat it like ‘we need two points for a wild card spot,’ and we’re still in the hunt here."

"We’re trying to hunt for that wild card spot"

Huska on Huberdeau's game:

"He’s getting some opportunities with Mikael and Coleman now, it’s just a matter of staying with it, that’s the biggest thing. Sometimes when players that expect to score aren’t scoring, there’s a tendency to think that’s all they are. There’s more to his game than just that, he brings other things to the table. Sometimes it’s important for him to remember that, too."

On whether Weegar was a forgotten piece in the deal with Florida:

"He was a big part of that trade, in our eyes for sure. Getting him back, and getting him signed and seeing what he was able to do, really after the All-Star break is where we saw him play to the way we expected when he first came here, and he’s kind of carried that on this year. I don’t think he’s forgotten, per se, but I think he’s really showing people how good of a defenceman he is right now."

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Panthers - 18.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Panthers
Pospisil Getting Under The Skin Of His Opponents

'For Sure, They're Angry'
Flames Blueline Set For Boost 

'He's That Security Blanket'
5 Things - Flames vs. Panthers 18.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Panthers
Markstrom Ready To Return To Flames Crease

'Good To Be Back'
Markstrom Activated Off IR

Markstrom Activated Off IR
Say What - 'Take The Puck North'

Say What - 'Take The Puck North'
FlamesTV Podcast - Storming Past The Lightning

FlamesTV Podcast - Storming Past The Lightning
Second Period Surge Pushes Flames Past Lightning

Saturday Night Delight
Sharky Attack

'Playing With Confidence'
Say What - 'There's Nothing To Save It For'

Say What - 'There's Nothing To Save It For'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Lightning - 16.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Lightning - 16.12.23
5 Things - Flames vs. Lightning 16.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Lightning
Say What - 'He's A Competitive Young Man'

Say What - 'He's A Competitive Young Man'
Flames edged 3-2 in shootout by Wild

Point To End Trip
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild 14.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild
Say What - 'Time We Start Picking It Up'

Say What - 'Time We Start Picking It Up'
Weegar scoring at career-high clip for Flames

'Pretty Cool Feeling'