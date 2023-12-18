Martin Pospisil has always gotten a rise out of his opponents.

But lately, the chatter’s been a bit more … pronounced.

“Every shift, I heard something,” the rookie laughed when asked about his handiwork last week in Minnesota, where veterans Pat Maroon and Marcus Foligno both blew a gasket. “Especially when you come into the league as a young or inexperienced player. When you start hitting guys and getting under the skin of some older veterans, for sure, they're angry.

“But that means I'm doing my job.

“It's part of my (identity) and I'll do anything to help my team to win the game.”

Maroon, in particular, found his way to the penalty box on more than one occasion that night, and the Flames made him pay with a powerplay goal that helped secure a single point to finish up the road trip.

Pospisil, 24, has been a revelation for the Flames this year – and situations like that are showing us how deep the swagger run these days.

Since being recalled from the Calgary Wranglers in early November, the 6-foot-2, 173-lb. winger has tallied six points (3G, 3A), while averaging 12:32 in ice time. His line with Stanley Cup-winner Nazem Kadri in the middle, and fellow youngster Connor Zary on the opposite flank, has been one of the Flames’ best in that span as the club has put together a 10-7-4 record to climb back in the playoff race.

The speed, the hands, and the innate, offensive instincts – all of it – both a welcome surprise, and a shot in the arm for a team that badly needed a spark at the time.

But with 19 games under his belt now, we’re starting to see more of what made the towering Slovak such an intriguing prospect over the past few seasons.

Pospisil followed up that clinical Minnesota effort with another show-stopper on Saturday, dishing out five, first-period hits, and finishing the night with a NHL career-high seven to his name.