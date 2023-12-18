'For Sure, They're Angry'

Pospisil getting under the skin of his opponents with fiery, physical play

20231218_Pospisil
By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

Martin Pospisil has always gotten a rise out of his opponents.

But lately, the chatter’s been a bit more … pronounced.

“Every shift, I heard something,” the rookie laughed when asked about his handiwork last week in Minnesota, where veterans Pat Maroon and Marcus Foligno both blew a gasket. “Especially when you come into the league as a young or inexperienced player. When you start hitting guys and getting under the skin of some older veterans, for sure, they're angry.

“But that means I'm doing my job.

“It's part of my (identity) and I'll do anything to help my team to win the game.”

Maroon, in particular, found his way to the penalty box on more than one occasion that night, and the Flames made him pay with a powerplay goal that helped secure a single point to finish up the road trip.

Pospisil, 24, has been a revelation for the Flames this year – and situations like that are showing us how deep the swagger run these days.

Since being recalled from the Calgary Wranglers in early November, the 6-foot-2, 173-lb. winger has tallied six points (3G, 3A), while averaging 12:32 in ice time. His line with Stanley Cup-winner Nazem Kadri in the middle, and fellow youngster Connor Zary on the opposite flank, has been one of the Flames’ best in that span as the club has put together a 10-7-4 record to climb back in the playoff race.

The speed, the hands, and the innate, offensive instincts – all of it – both a welcome surprise, and a shot in the arm for a team that badly needed a spark at the time.

But with 19 games under his belt now, we’re starting to see more of what made the towering Slovak such an intriguing prospect over the past few seasons.

Pospisil followed up that clinical Minnesota effort with another show-stopper on Saturday, dishing out five, first-period hits, and finishing the night with a NHL career-high seven to his name.

Pospisil lays out Cirelli with a massive hit

It was after the game in Saint Paul when Head Coach Ryan Huska said that Pospisil helped “drag” his teammates “into the fight.”

“That's what makes him who he is,” the boss beamed. 

To follow it up with a similar effort on Saturday and, again, draw the ire of his enemy, says plenty about what the Flames have cooking right in front of their eyes. 

“I know I can play physical,” Pospisil said. “Some games are like that. Every shift is different, but if there's a chance to finish a check, I'll do it anytime. I know it can help my teammates and create more space for them that way, so it’s important for me to use my size as much as I can.

“On Saturday, it started with the first one. You hear the crowd and (your teammates) get into it. 

“That’s a good feeling. 

“Every game right now, I'm building confidence. It's not easy to have confidence in this league, so if you can (have an impact) on a game like that, it shows I can help my team.”

And help, he has. 

Zary dutifully earned the headlines with his crucial third-period tally to help ice a 4-2 victory against the Bolts. He now has seven goals and 16 points, and is among the league’s top rookies in offensive output since getting tapped to the big club on Halloween. 

Kadri, too, is on a roll, leading the Flames with eight goals and 22 points, while offering invaluable leadership and veteran insight for the two kids on his wings.

For Pospisil, it’s all about comfort. 

Not that he’s taking his place in this league for granted right now, but when you really, truly, feel like you belong, your true colours emerge.

So, it’s fitting, that on a night when Matthew Tkachuk returns to the Scotiabank Saddledome, another young buck is busy earning the role of the pest.

“It's been great so far,” Pospisil said of his growth over the past six weeks. “It’s a great opportunity for me to play at this level and every day, I’m excited to be here. 

“Every game, I still get excited like it’s my first game in the NHL.

“I'm giving it 100% every shift, every day. 

“I'm really happy.”

Related Content

Pregame Huska - 18.12.23
5:06

Pregame Huska - 18.12.23
Pregame Huberdeau - 18.12.23
3:09

Pregame Huberdeau - 18.12.23
Pregame Tanev - 18.12.23
2:33

Pregame Tanev - 18.12.23
Pregame Weegar - 18.12.237
3:25

Pregame Weegar - 18.12.237
Game Day - 18.12.23
2:59

Game Day - 18.12.23

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Panthers - 18.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Panthers
Flames Blueline Set For Boost 

'He's That Security Blanket'
Say What - 'Important Game For Everybody'

Say What - 'Important Game For Everybody'
5 Things - Flames vs. Panthers 18.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Panthers
Markstrom Ready To Return To Flames Crease

'Good To Be Back'
Markstrom Activated Off IR

Markstrom Activated Off IR
Say What - 'Take The Puck North'

Say What - 'Take The Puck North'
FlamesTV Podcast - Storming Past The Lightning

FlamesTV Podcast - Storming Past The Lightning
Second Period Surge Pushes Flames Past Lightning

Saturday Night Delight
Sharky Attack

'Playing With Confidence'
Say What - 'There's Nothing To Save It For'

Say What - 'There's Nothing To Save It For'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Lightning - 16.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Lightning - 16.12.23
5 Things - Flames vs. Lightning 16.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Lightning
Say What - 'He's A Competitive Young Man'

Say What - 'He's A Competitive Young Man'
Flames edged 3-2 in shootout by Wild

Point To End Trip
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild 14.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild
Say What - 'Time We Start Picking It Up'

Say What - 'Time We Start Picking It Up'
Weegar scoring at career-high clip for Flames

'Pretty Cool Feeling'