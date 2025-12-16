5 Things - Flames @ Sharks

Flames wrap up two-game road trip tonight in San Jose (8 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

By Ty Pilson
1. Early Father's Day Gift

It was the perfect start to the Flames dads and mentors trip.

Morgan Frost's OT goal 1:06 into extra time against the Kings Saturday night gave them a 2-1 victory, and caused an eruption of jubilation and cheering among their tripmates in their suite at Crypto.com Arena, before a raucous visit to the dressing room to celebrate with the players.

Adrian Kempe had put L.A. up 1-0 after the first, but Blake Coleman scored a gem of a shorthanded marker in the second period off a heads-up play to block a pass in the Flames zone before hitting the jets and beating Darcy Kuemper.

Watch the highlights from Saturday's OT win over the Kings

Calgary improved to 6-3-1 in their last 10 with the win.

The players and their dads and mentors took in the San Francisco 49ers high-scoring 37-21 win over the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday before hitting the ice for practice Monday at the SAP Center in San Jose.

California Dreamin'

Dustin Wolf, who made 21 stops in the win in L.A., and Devin Cooley are - not surprisngly - the only all-California goalie tandem in the league.

And both are from the San Jose area, Wolf hailing from nearby Gilroy, and Cooley from Los Gatos.

Flames TV's Natasha Staniszewski had a chance to chat Monday with their dads, Mike Wolf and Scott Cooley, for an excellent interview about their boys unique journeys to the NHL after falling in love with and growing up playing the game in what was a hockey hinterland.

Dustin and Devin's fathers talk about their unique hockey journeys in California

2. Know Your Enemy

The Sharks return home after a five-game, up-and-down, 'all-over-the-map' road swing.

They began with a 4-1 loss to Dallas on Dec. 5, followed by a 4-1 win over Carolina Dec. 7, then a 4-1 defeat to Philadelphia Dec. 9, followed by a pair of OT wins against Toronto (3-2) on Dec. 11 and Pittsburgh (6-5) on Dec. 13.

That final game was a wild one, San Jose rallying from a four-goal, third-period deficit for the victory.

Former Flame Tyler Toffoli opened the scoring at 10:27 before Sidney Crosby tied it up after 20 minutes.

The Pens scored three in the second period before another former Flame Anthony Mantha made it a 5-1 lead at 5:25 of the third.

John Klingberg, William Eklund and Macklin Celebrini then rattled off goals for San Jose, with Toffoli knotting it up with 1:38 to play in regulation.

Then 2:38 into OT, Klingberg completed the improbable comeback, finishing off a feed from Celebrini.

“I think when you’re a part of a comeback like that, I think, maybe, yeah, there’s some things that sparks it, but then you just keep rolling,” Klingberg told media after. “You build momentum and you keep rolling. Obviously, you see them on their heels. That’s how sport is, and we took advantage of it today, for sure.”

San Jose is 16-14-3 this season, and 9-5-3 at home.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
14.0%
31st
Sharks
18.6%
20th
Penalty Kill
Flames
83.3%
8th
Sharks
78.2%
23rd
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
52.21%
8th
Sharks
43.51%
32nd
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
52.14%
10th
Sharks
45.66%
26th
3. Fast Facts

Major Milestone:

Captain Mikael Backlund is looking to skate in his 1,100th NHL game tonight in San Jose. The Flames captain can become the 12th Swedish player in NHL history to reach 1,100 NHL games and the third-active Swede to reach the milestone, along with Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson.

The Texas Tiger:

With his shorthanded goal on Saturday in Los Angeles, Blake Coleman scored his 11th shortie with Calgary. With the goal, he tied Matthew Lombardi and Joe Nieuwendyk for the seventh-most in franchise history. Coleman now has 21 shorthanded goals in his NHL career, which is tied with Jordan Staal for the third most among active players, behind Brad Marchand (36) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (23).

Did You Know?

With his helper in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jonathan Huberdeau tied Henrik Sedin (23) for the 12th-most overtime assists in NHL history. He set up Morgan Frost, who scored his seventh road goal of the season which now leads the Flames.

Stick tap to Flames PR guru Jordan Bay for these tidbits

Photo Gallery - Practice 15.12.25

4. Flames Launch Rewards Program

The Flames announced Monday the brand-new Club Red Membership Rewards Program, designed to give fans more ways to celebrate their passion and loyalty. Calgary Flames Club Red offers exclusive benefits, unforgettable experiences, and special perks for being a part of the C of Red.

CLICK FOR FULL DETAILS

And also watch the video with Flames In-Arena Host Grant Buchanan below for more info.

Flames In-Arena Host Grant Buchanan runs you through new program

5. Players To Watch

Flames - MacKenzie Weegar

The veteran blueliner was a big presence against the Kings, recording a team-high five shots (one more than fellow d-man Rasmus Andersson) and a Flames best five blocks, and leading his side with 26:52 of ice-time.

Sharks - Macklin Celebrini

The young phenom's standout season has him firmly in the Team Canada Olympic roster debate, sitting third in NHL scoring with 16 goal and 47 points in 33 games. He had a goal and two helpers against Pittsburgh, with two goals and seven points in his last four outings.

