5 Things - Flames @ Sharks

2. Know Your Enemy

The Sharks return home after a five-game, up-and-down, 'all-over-the-map' road swing.

They began with a 4-1 loss to Dallas on Dec. 5, followed by a 4-1 win over Carolina Dec. 7, then a 4-1 defeat to Philadelphia Dec. 9, followed by a pair of OT wins against Toronto (3-2) on Dec. 11 and Pittsburgh (6-5) on Dec. 13.

That final game was a wild one, San Jose rallying from a four-goal, third-period deficit for the victory.

Former Flame Tyler Toffoli opened the scoring at 10:27 before Sidney Crosby tied it up after 20 minutes.

The Pens scored three in the second period before another former Flame Anthony Mantha made it a 5-1 lead at 5:25 of the third.

John Klingberg, William Eklund and Macklin Celebrini then rattled off goals for San Jose, with Toffoli knotting it up with 1:38 to play in regulation.

Then 2:38 into OT, Klingberg completed the improbable comeback, finishing off a feed from Celebrini.

“I think when you’re a part of a comeback like that, I think, maybe, yeah, there’s some things that sparks it, but then you just keep rolling,” Klingberg told media after. “You build momentum and you keep rolling. Obviously, you see them on their heels. That’s how sport is, and we took advantage of it today, for sure.”

San Jose is 16-14-3 this season, and 9-5-3 at home.