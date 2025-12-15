Flames Launch Rewards Program

C of Red - check out all the details on Club Red Membership!

ClubRedMainImage
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames today launched the brand-new Club Red Membership Rewards Program, designed to give fans more ways to celebrate their passion and loyalty. Calgary Flames Club Red offers exclusive benefits, unforgettable experiences, and special perks for being a part of the C of Red.

"We are so excited and proud to introduce Calgary Flames "Club Red" Membership Rewards, built for the best fans in the NHL, the C of Red." said Geordie Macleod, VP - Marketing of Calgary Sports and Entertainment. "This free to join program will unlock exclusive members-only benefits as fans start earning points from everyday purchases at the Scotiabank Saddledome and engaging with our brand within Club Red. We are excited to continue fostering that connection between our team and our fans and giving the C of Red a brand-new program to reward their fandom."

Flames In-Arena Host Grant Buchanan runs you through new program

Club Red is free to join, and fans can sign up through the Calgary Flames app. Simply download the latest version of the Calgary Flames app or visit calgaryflamesclubred.com. Once in the app, fans can register using their Ticketmaster account to create the best experience possible. Users will need the app to earn points using their unique Club Red QR code.

There are many ways fans can earn membership points. When at the Scotiabank Saddledome, scan your ticket to any game or concert, scan your unique QR code when purchasing concession items or buying your favourite merch at the CGY Team Store. Within Club Red you can earn by playing trivia contests, completing challenges, watching and reading Flames content, checking in when you’re watching the Flames from home, and so much more!

Once fans have earned points, they can be redeemed for some amazing rewards. Points can be used to enter to win exclusive contests including one-of-a-kind experiences, signed items, Flames game tickets, concert tickets and more. Redeem them for select CGY store retail items and concession offerings. Furthermore, Club Red is a tiered program providing fans an opportunity to improve their status by growing their rewards points. Beginning with our free to join “Core” tier, fans can earn points to level up their status to our “Select”, “Premier” & “Ruby” tiers enjoying a greater level of benefits as they go. Calgary Flames Season Ticket Members will receive instant access into the “Premier” Tier, providing them with exclusive benefits.

Club Red is available through the latest version of the Calgary Flames app for download on both iOS and Android devices, ensuring compatibility for a wide range of users. Earn points, score rewards, join now, C of Red, meet your new membership rewards program – Club Red.

