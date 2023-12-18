'He's That Security Blanket'

Tanev anxious to get back on the ice after injury

231218_Tanev
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are set to welcome back their warrior when they close out a quick two-game homestand against the Panthers tonight at Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

Defenceman Chris Tanev skated with the team Sunday and Monday morning after missing the better part of four games; he left Calgary’s road contest at Colorado a week ago after suffering an upper-body injury just 15 seconds into the first period.

“I’ve completed all the steps I need to be ready to play, I’m excited to be back,” Tanev announced Monday following morning skate.

But more importantly perhaps, the Flames are excited to have Tanev available for selection again.

He’s collected seven points, but has more than seven times that number of blocked shots (52) this season, a mark that stands second on the team to fellow rearguard MacKenzie Weegar.

After a week of being sidelined, Tanev is happy to at least have the opportunity to make an impact as his side gets set for their final week of pre-Christmas competition.

“It sucks watching, obviously,” Tanev said. “It’s always more nerve-wracking watching than playing, but you always want to be out there competing.”

Tanev turns 34 this coming Wednesday, and sits five appearances shy of 750 for his NHL career.

According to Head Coach Ryan Huska, that wisdom and experience will bode well for a group looking to build off an impressive win Saturday versus the Lightning.

“He’s that security blanket,” Huska said Monday. “When he’s back there, guys feel better about if they happen to make a mistake, there’s someone on the ice that’s probably going to cover them up.

“That’s the way Chris is, he’s got a calming presence about him, he’s got great leadership in the dressing room and he plays the game the right way.”

"More nerve-wracking watching than playing"

Weegar agrees, noting the pairing of Tanev and Noah Hanifin has been particularly steady this season - they’re the only Calgary pairing to own more than 300 minutes of ice-time together at even strength this season.

“He’s a huge part of the defensive core, he brings a lot to that back end, obviously leadership and that warrior spirit that we talk about a lot,” Weegar commented Monday. “He makes great plays defensively, he moves the puck well.

“Him and Hanny have had a lot of success this season. He adds more depth, we’re really happy to have him back.”

Moving the puck quickly is key, if you ask Tanev, who told reporters Monday he was impressed both with the Flames’ second period against Tampa Bay as well as the team’s ability to push back in the third frame.

"We know how we want to play, we want to play fast, and put pressure on the other team’s D, and get pucks to the net,” Tanev said.“When we’re skating well and moving the puck, that’s what happens.”

