The Flames are set to welcome back their warrior when they close out a quick two-game homestand against the Panthers tonight at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Defenceman Chris Tanev skated with the team Sunday and Monday morning after missing the better part of four games; he left Calgary’s road contest at Colorado a week ago after suffering an upper-body injury just 15 seconds into the first period.

“I’ve completed all the steps I need to be ready to play, I’m excited to be back,” Tanev announced Monday following morning skate.

But more importantly perhaps, the Flames are excited to have Tanev available for selection again.

He’s collected seven points, but has more than seven times that number of blocked shots (52) this season, a mark that stands second on the team to fellow rearguard MacKenzie Weegar.

After a week of being sidelined, Tanev is happy to at least have the opportunity to make an impact as his side gets set for their final week of pre-Christmas competition.

“It sucks watching, obviously,” Tanev said. “It’s always more nerve-wracking watching than playing, but you always want to be out there competing.”

Tanev turns 34 this coming Wednesday, and sits five appearances shy of 750 for his NHL career.

According to Head Coach Ryan Huska, that wisdom and experience will bode well for a group looking to build off an impressive win Saturday versus the Lightning.

“He’s that security blanket,” Huska said Monday. “When he’s back there, guys feel better about if they happen to make a mistake, there’s someone on the ice that’s probably going to cover them up.

“That’s the way Chris is, he’s got a calming presence about him, he’s got great leadership in the dressing room and he plays the game the right way.”