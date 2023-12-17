He’s done enough yelling at the TV.

Now Jacob Markstrom’s ready to get back between the pipes.

The Flames netminder returned to the active roster Sunday after suffering a fractured finger in practice Dec. 4, with a date against the NHL team that drafted him - the Florida Panthers - on tap for Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

“I feel good,” Markstrom said following a brisk on-ice session Sunday morning. “Obviously good to be back, practicing with the team. It’s never fun to watch the games on TV.”

It’s been a trying month or so for Markstrom, who also missed time due to injury and illness in November.

Thanks to his most recent affliction, he was sidelined for seven games including last night’s 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay.

“It’s frustrating, for sure. I missed the Ontario trip, missed two games, played in Montreal,” Markstrom recalled. “We came back, a week later I get sick against Vegas, play a few games and then this happens.

“Since I came to Calgary, I haven’t missed many games at all. It’s something new, for sure, that I’m not used to in the later days of my career, but it gives me and (Goaltending Coach Jason LaBarbera) a lot of time to work on details and stuff you can’t really work on when you’re playing two, three times a week.”