Axel Hurtig Signs With Hitmen

Flames prospect was drafted by the Hitmen in the 2023 CHL Import Draft

20240506_Hurtig
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Hitmen announced today the signing of Swedish defenceman Axel Hurtig to a Western Hockey Scholarship and Development Agreement. 

Hurtig was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the 2023 NHL Draft in the seventh round before being drafted by the Calgary Hitmen as their lone pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft in the first round (33rd overall). 

The 18 year-old spent most of the 2023-24 season with the Rögle J20 program registering 11 points (3g, 8a) in 27 games. The defenceman also gained valuable experience at the professional and division one levels in Sweden. Hurtig was called up for seven game games with Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) before being loaned to Kristianstads (HockeyEttan) where he finished out the regular and post season with the club. 

Hurtig has also spent time in the Swedish National Team program and represented Team Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World U18 Championship.

Axel Hurtig - Left Defence

Born: Högås, Sweden Date: June 10, 2005
Height: 6’3”.5 Weight: 202 lbs.
Shoots: Left
Draft: Selected in the seventh round, 208th overall by Calgary Flames in 2023 NHL Draft; Selected in the first round, 33rd overall by the Calgary Hitmen in the 2023 CHL Import Draft

