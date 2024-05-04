Sunday! Sunday! Sunday!

Wranglers 'Playoff Party' takes over the 'Dome for Game 2

20240504_Celebration
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Game 1 was a good time.

But now, we're kicking it up a notch!

On Sunday, the Wranglers will look to take a 2-0 stranglehold in their best-of-five series with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and we want YOU to be there, cheering your lungs out and helping push the Flames' up-and-comers to victory.

Wranglers Playoff Tickets

Secure your seats for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs and come cheer on the Flames of tomorrow!

Here's a look at what we have planned with a special 4 p.m. puck drop on tap at the 'Dome:

PlayoffParty

And in case you missed it, here's what a boisterous crowd of 6,067 enjoyed on Friday, as the Wranglers knocked off the top-seeded Firebirds 4-1, thanks to goals from Adam Klapka, Mitch McLain, Sam Morton and Yan Kuznetsov, along with 35 stellar stops from Dustin Wolf.

Watch all the big plays from Friday's win

“If Flames fans can come out and cheer on our future Flames fans, that would help these kids, for sure, playing in front of a big crowd,” Flames captain Mikael Backlund said earlier this week. “To make plays and all those split-second decisions with a loud crowd behind you, it's completely different than the building is empty and quiet. That would be a great experience for these guys.

“I definitely encourage fans to come to the games this weekend. It should be really fun for everyone – and I'm especially excited for these kids, because if we can get a lot of fans here, it would be great experience for everyone. It will help them perform better and not only give them a boost for a long run, but also prepare them better for when we're playing playoff games with the Flames.”

Great seats are available now and with student tickets coming in at just $27.60, it's the perfect way to spend a day with the family.

A Friday night at the 'Dome... in the PLAYOFFS. Nothin' better!

News Feed

Game Won

Taking On The World

'Be Our Seventh Player'

'It Would Mean Everything'

Preview: Wranglers vs. Firebirds - Game 1

'Excited For It'

'Cheer On Our Future Flames'

'I Have Stability Again'

Kylington Named Masterton Finalist

'Feels Like Home'

'Future Stars'

'Completely Different Player'

'Feel Good In My Paint'

Wranglers Round 2 Schedule Set

Wranglers Sweep Roadrunners

NHL Draft Lottery Set For May 7

Sportsnet & Flames Announce 11-Year Broadcast Extension

Wolf Shines In Game 1 Win For Wranglers