Sunday! Sunday! Sunday!

“If Flames fans can come out and cheer on our future Flames fans, that would help these kids, for sure, playing in front of a big crowd,” Flames captain Mikael Backlund said earlier this week. “To make plays and all those split-second decisions with a loud crowd behind you, it's completely different than the building is empty and quiet. That would be a great experience for these guys.

“I definitely encourage fans to come to the games this weekend. It should be really fun for everyone – and I'm especially excited for these kids, because if we can get a lot of fans here, it would be great experience for everyone. It will help them perform better and not only give them a boost for a long run, but also prepare them better for when we're playing playoff games with the Flames.”

Great seats are available now and with student tickets coming in at just $27.60, it's the perfect way to spend a day with the family.