It was a strong start for the Wranglers on Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary picked up a 4-1 victory in Game 1 to take a 1-0 lead over the Coachella Valley Firebirds in their best-of-five, Pacific Division Semifinal series.

Adam Klapka, Mitch McLain, Sam Morton and Yan Kuznetsov scored for the Wranglers, while Dustin Wolf was stellar once again in the win, picking up 35-saves on 36 shots.