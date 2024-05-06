What Are The Odds?!

You know what they say:

5% of the time, it happens every time.

The 2024 NHL Draft Lottery is officially set for Tuesday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. MT, and will be televised live on Sportsnet.

The Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the NHL Draft. Participants are all teams that did not qualify for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (or the teams that have acquired the first-round drafting positions of those non-playoff teams).

REMINDER: The NHL announced changes to the Draft Lottery format on March 23, 2021. Among the changes in effect since 2022 is a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the Draft Lottery can “move up” in the event it wins one of the Lottery Draws. Thus, only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The allocation of odds for the 1st Lottery Draw of the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery is as follows: