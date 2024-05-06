Wranglers Fall In OT

The Wranglers once again came out flying, as they were the quicker and more physical team early in the first. They were rewarded with a four-minute powerplay thanks to a high stick just under five-minutes in.

Calgary created multiple chances mostly through Matt Coronato, but were unable to strike.

Coachella Valley got its first powerplay of the game on a too-many-men call with 9:32 remaining in the period, but it was quickly negated with a goaltender interference call on the Firebirds to make it 4-on-4.

Another man-advantage opportunity came for the Firebirds with 2:07 to go in the first, but didn’t find the back of the net sending the game to the intermission scoreless.

The special-teams battle continued in the second period as the Wranglers went a man-up again, but once again the score remained 0-0.

The game continued to be tight checking through the middle of the frame with neither team able to solve the opposing goaltender.

Coachella got a powerplay opportunity with 5:23 to go in the second period, and would open the scoring with a shot tucked underneath the crossbar to make it 1-0, courtesy of Kole Lind.

That would be the score heading into the third-period.

Schwindt evened the game 1:41 into the third picking up his own rebound and sliding it under Chris Driedger’s pad making it 1-1.