Wranglers Fall In OT

Firebirds tie best-of-five series on the strength of Devin Shore's OT tally

By Riley Pollock
@RileyPollock21 CalgaryFlames.com

The Wranglers dropped a hard-fought Game 2, 4-3 in overtime to Coachella Valley Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Cole Schwindt had two goals while Sam Morton added the other, and Dustin Wolf made 26 saves for the homeside.

The two teams now head to California for the final three games of the series, with the best-of-five slate knotted at one game apiece.

Highlights from Sunday's Game 2

The Wranglers once again came out flying, as they were the quicker and more physical team early in the first. They were rewarded with a four-minute powerplay thanks to a high stick just under five-minutes in.

Calgary created multiple chances mostly through Matt Coronato, but were unable to strike.

Coachella Valley got its first powerplay of the game on a too-many-men call with 9:32 remaining in the period, but it was quickly negated with a goaltender interference call on the Firebirds to make it 4-on-4.

Another man-advantage opportunity came for the Firebirds with 2:07 to go in the first, but didn’t find the back of the net sending the game to the intermission scoreless.

The special-teams battle continued in the second period as the Wranglers went a man-up again, but once again the score remained 0-0.

The game continued to be tight checking through the middle of the frame with neither team able to solve the opposing goaltender.

Coachella got a powerplay opportunity with 5:23 to go in the second period, and would open the scoring with a shot tucked underneath the crossbar to make it 1-0, courtesy of Kole Lind.

That would be the score heading into the third-period.

Schwindt evened the game 1:41 into the third picking up his own rebound and sliding it under Chris Driedger’s pad making it 1-1.

Sam Morton picked up his second of the series shortly thereafter as a Jordan Oesterle shot bounced off him and in to make it 2-1 at 4:19.

Coachella Valley evened the score with a short-side shot on the blocker side to make it 2-2 with 11:31 to play, before Schwindt added his second of the night on a beautiful passing play set up by Coronato to put the Wranglers back in front with 7:42 remaining.

The high-scoring third carried on as the Firebirds tied the game when a shot from the point hit a skate in front making it 3-3 with only 5:27 to play.

Game 2 would need overtime.

The Firebirds scored 7:56 into the first overtime on a scramble play in front of the net to take the 4-3 Game 2 victory.

Game 3 goes Wednesday in Coachella Valley at 8 p.m. MT

Scoring

Team
1
2
3
OT
T
CV
0
1
2
1
4
CGY
0
0
3
0
3

Shots On Goal

Team
1
2
3
OT
T
CV
10
7
7
6
30
CGY
16
4
13
0
33
20240505_Shots_Post

Skater Stats

#
Skater
Pos
G
A
PIM
Shots
+/-
4
D
0
1
0
2
1
5
D
0
0
0
0
0
6
C
0
0
2
1
-1
7
LW
0
0
0
1
0
8
D
0
0
0
0
0
10
C
2
0
0
4
1
11
C
0
0
0
1
-1
13
D
0
0
0
1
0
15
D
0
1
0
5
-1
18
C
0
0
2
1
0
19
C
0
0
0
3
0
37
D
0
0
0
1
0
39
F
0
2
0
2
1
43
RW
0
1
0
6
0
44
LW
0
0
0
1
-1
45
C
1
0
0
1
0
48
D
0
0
0
2
0
49
LW
0
0
0
1
1
Photo Gallery: Wranglers vs. Firebirds - Game 2

The best frozen moments from Sunday's playoff action at the 'Dome. Photos by Angela Burger

They Said It:

