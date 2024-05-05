Preview: Wranglers vs. Firebirds - Game 2

The Wranglers took a 1-0 series lead on Friday night with a 4-1 victory. Dustin Wolf made 35 saves, and Adam Klapka had a goal and an assist in the win in front of more than 6,000 fans at the ’Dome.

Coachella Valley went 0-for-3 on the powerplay and also gave up a shorthanded goal - something that happened to them only three times in the regular season.

The two teams head to Coachella Valley for Game 3 (and 4 and 5, if necessary).