Preview: Wranglers vs. Firebirds - Game 2

The goal is simple: take a commanding lead in Game 2.
The Calgary Wranglers host the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the second tilt of the best-of-five Pacific Division Semifinal today at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Wranglers look to take a 2-0 stranglehold before series shifts to Coachella Valley
The Wranglers took a 1-0 series lead on Friday night with a 4-1 victory. Dustin Wolf made 35 saves, and Adam Klapka had a goal and an assist in the win in front of more than 6,000 fans at the ’Dome.
Coachella Valley went 0-for-3 on the powerplay and also gave up a shorthanded goal - something that happened to them only three times in the regular season.
The two teams head to Coachella Valley for Game 3 (and 4 and 5, if necessary).
Team
1
2
3
T
CV
0
1
0
1
CGY
0
1
3
4
Team
1
2
3
T
CV
10
13
13
36
CGY
6
12
9
27
#
Skater
Pos
G
A
PIM
Shots
+/-
4
D
0
0
0
2
1
5
D
0
0
0
0
1
6
C
1
0
0
4
1
7
LW
0
0
2
2
1
8
D
0
0
2
0
-1
10
C
0
0
0
0
0
11
C
0
0
0
3
0
13
D
0
0
0
0
2
15
D
0
0
0
1
-1
18
C
0
0
0
4
1
19
C
0
0
0
0
0
37
D
1
0
0
2
2
39
F
0
1
0
1
0
43
RW
1
1
2
3
2
44
LW
0
0
0
0
1
45
C
1
0
0
3
2
48
D
0
0
0
0
2
49
LW
0
1
0
2
0
Game 3: Wednesday, May 8,, 8 p.m. MT
Game 4: Friday, May 10, 8 p.m. MT*
Game 5: Sunday, May 12, 4 p.m. MT*
* if necessary
Wranglers:
Adam Klapka - 46 points (21G, 25A)
Ben Jones - 43 points (21G, 22A)
Matt Coronato 42 points (15G, 27A)
Coachella Valley:
Kole Lind - 65 points (17G, 48A)
Max McCormick - 60 points (32G, 28A)
Cameron Hughes - 57 points (25G, 32A)
Riley Damiani
Damiani was all around the play all night long in Game 1. Despite not having any points he was tied for second most shots on the team with three. He could be a big factor tonight if he keeps his play from Friday up.