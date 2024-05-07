Fingers firmly crossed.
And a famous No. 9 in the Flames’ corner.
This evening’s lottery will determine where Calgary will select with the first of their two first-round picks at June's NHL Draft in Las Vegas.
Sportsnet will carry the TV broadcast, beginning at 4:30 p.m. MT.
There’s a chance - a 5% one - that the Flames could wind up with the first-overall selection.
Calgary has the ninth-best odds at securing the number-one pick, so naturally, the franchise’s most famous No. 9, Lanny McDonald, will be on hand to look on.
“So you’re telling me there’s a chance?” McDonald asked quizzically when reached by phone Monday afternoon. “To be able to move up, can you imagine getting that top pick? Oh my gosh, that’s a game-changer for the organization.
“You’re moving into a new arena in a few years, you’ve got an exciting young player on the horizon; there’s so many good things (that) come with that draft lottery, how could you not be excited?”